Tractor Supply Adds Klarna to Lineup of Payment Options

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today a partnership with Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, to offer customers a flexible payment option with Klarna’s Pay in 4 offering. Through this service, Tractor Supply purchases can be split into four interest-free payments, with the first payment collected upon order confirmation.

“At Tractor Supply, we’re always evolving to offer our customers new ways to shop for Life Out Here,” said Kurt Barton, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer at Tractor Supply. “In today’s environment, providing multiple payment options to fit each customer’s unique financial circumstance is more important than ever. We’re excited to include Klarna as one such option that offers an accessible and interest-free way for our customers to get the products they need, just in time for the holiday shopping season.”

To take advantage of the payment offering, customers select the Klarna button as the payment method at checkout on TractorSupply.com or through the Klarna app across Tractor Supply stores throughout the U.S. Payments are automatically collected every two weeks with no interest.

“We’re thrilled to have Tractor Supply join the over 450,000 retail partners that already offer our interest-free payment options, to help consumers save time and money along their shopping journey,” said Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna. “Through this partnership, Tractor Supply customers can benefit from having an additional, flexible payment method as they shop Tractor Supply’s extensive product offering.”

To learn more about Klarna at Tractor Supply, visit TractorSupply.com/Klarna.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com.