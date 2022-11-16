Lumiant and LibertyFi Partner to Deliver a Seamless, Fulfilling Client Experience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumiant, an award-winning cloud-based advice and client engagement platform, today announced a strategic partnership with LibertyFi, LLC, a middle-office technology and operations consultancy based in Alabama, that helps growth-oriented registered investment advisors (RIA) drive revenue and scale their businesses. LibertyFi currently supports 24 firms (120 advisors servicing 33,000 accounts) and has $12 billion in assets under administration (AUA).

Through this new partnership, the advisors in the LibertyFi network will be able to subscribe to and layer on Lumiant’s advice engagement platform, helping advisors maximize their investment in transformative technology by bringing their intangible value to life.

“It’s time for advisors to champion their financial planning advice and better communicate the value that they provide,” said Blake Wood, U.S. CEO of Lumiant. “LibertyFi is uniquely aligned with the Lumiant process of melding technology with emotional intelligence, and they are committed to helping their network of advisors deepen relationships and communicate their financial planning expertise and value while guiding clients in making choices to live their best lives.”

“Partnering with Lumiant provides another opportunity for advisors to leverage technology to enhance and deepen the client experience at every turn,” said Alli Jordan, President and Chief Operations Officer of LibertyFi. “Together, this refines our approach in a thoughtful way. With Lumiant’s platform, clients are more engaged with the financial planning experience, allowing our advisors to be more effective and scale through referrals and multigenerational family relationships.”

Lumiant already serves more than 4,000 families globally with its award-winning platform. With its recent expansion to the U.S. and LibertyFi’s 24 percent annual growth, both firms are poised to serve thousands of advisors across the country.

After launching in the United States in May, Lumiant has announced significant funding from strategic investor Savant Wealth Management and renowned financial advisor Ric Edelman. Advisors can learn more about Lumiant, including white-label delivery and pricing options, by taking a free trial.

About Lumiant

Lumiant is an award-winning cloud-based advice and client engagement platform where clients and their advisors connect around their lives, values and finances, helping them make better choices and live their best lives confidently. Lumiant proudly champions non-financial clients driving conversion, revenue, referrals, and retention over multiple generations.

Lumiant removes key person dependency through its software-supported advice process by creating a memorable, measurable, and repeatable process that anyone can deliver. Lumiant transforms qualitative information into trackable quantifiable measures, anchored in a stochastic modeling process to illustrate to clients whether they are on track to living their best lives.

Give money meaning with Lumiant and help your clients live their best life. Visit lumiant.io to learn more and to stay connected, please follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LibertyFi

LibertyFi has deep experience helping growth-oriented RIAs drive revenue and scale their businesses with the Envestnet unified advice platform of integrated solutions. Its personalized consulting services include evaluating clients’ business processes and their supporting technologies, implementing the Envestnet platform, streamlining operations, and providing middle-office support. To learn more about LibertyFi, please visit: www.libertyfi.com.