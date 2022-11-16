DPL partners with Corebridge Financial to bring advisory annuity solutions to the RIA community

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPL Financial Partners, the leading insurance platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced the addition of Corebridge Financial to its carrier lineup with two commission-free Corebridge annuity products geared to fee-only advisors. Corebridge, formerly AIG Life & Retirement, is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States.

“It’s great to work with one of the country’s leading annuity providers to help address the unique needs of advisors for product support, compliance, reporting technology, data connectivity, and fee billing,” said DPL Founder and CEO David Lau. “Corebridge is a tremendous addition to DPL’s marketplace of commission-free solutions. We are very pleased to bring two Corebridge products to our members and will continue to support Corebridge’s work to bring innovative retirement-focused solutions to RIAs.”

DPL is collaborating with Corebridge as the annuity provider expands its outreach to the RIA community. The Corebridge offerings now available on the DPL platform are the Assured Edge® Advisory fixed annuity and the Power Index Advisory® index annuity. Both are designed to help protect clients’ portfolios, more effectively manage today’s retirement risks and help improve retirement outcomes. Additionally, Corebridge has created a new website to help RIAs deliver better retirement outcomes with advisory solutions designed specifically for their business model.

“We are excited to bring Corebridge advisory solutions to the DPL platform and connect with the many RIAs who recognize annuities as a powerful option for clients seeking to build more assets and protect their income for life,” said Todd Solash, President of Individual Retirement and Life Insurance, Corebridge Financial. “We recognize that RIAs value both process and product, and our partnership with DPL has been instrumental in the steps we have taken to create a seamless experience for RIAs.”

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is the leading insurance platform bringing solutions from a variety of the nation's top carriers to registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their clients. DPL’s products, proprietary tools and embedded technology enable RIAs to incorporate insurance and annuities into their practices to more holistically serve their clients. Clients benefit from best-in-class products and fiduciary implementation rather than commissioned, sales-driven ones. www.dplfp.com

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $345 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2022, Corebridge is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Annuities issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), Houston, TX except in New York, where issued by The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York (US Life). AGL does not solicit, issue or deliver policies or contracts in the state of New York. Issuing companies AGL and US Life are responsible for financial obligations of insurance products and are members of Corebridge Financial Inc. Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. Products may not be available in all states and product features may vary by state. Please refer to your contract.

This material is general in nature, was developed for educational use only, and is not intended to provide financial, legal, fiduciary, accounting or tax advice, nor is it intended to make any recommendations. Applicable laws and regulations are complex and subject to change. Please consult with your financial professional regarding your situation. For legal, accounting or tax advice consult the appropriate professional.