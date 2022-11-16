First West Credit Union Expands Relationship with Fiserv to Bring Clover to More Small Businesses Across British Columbia

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & LANGLEY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, First West Credit Union (FWCU), a British Columbia-based credit union with $16.9 billion in total assets under administration, and Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced an expanded relationship that will make the Clover® point-of-sale and business management system from Fiserv available to all FWCU business banking customers in Canada.

Clover is a market-leading point-of-sale (POS) platform processing more than USD $230 billion in annualized payment volume globally. Designed to be a complete business management platform enabling small businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, Clover offers business owners in Canada a modern approach to managing their business operations, including smart, flexible POS hardware, intuitive software and a robust set of tools to accept payments and manage operations.

With 46 branches and more than 250,000 members, FWCU brands include Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial. Envision Financial began offering Clover in 2019; the expanded relationship with Fiserv will make Clover available to Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District members for the first time.

“Our small business members need technology that can help them engage customers, simplify day-to-day tasks, and support their ongoing growth—we’re thrilled to offer this value to them,” said Paul Brodeur, Chief Strategy & Market Growth Officer at First West Credit Union. “This partnership is another example of how we can bring the best of both worlds to the business banking experience — leveraging our size and scale to provide world-class products and services to our members combined with a localized, member-centric approach through our trusted brands.”

“Through Clover, we’re enabling Canadian businesses to serve their customers with flexible payment capabilities in store and online, while also providing access to simple solutions that help streamline back-office tasks so they can spend more time running their business,” said Brian Green, Country Head, Canada at Fiserv. “Our expanded relationship with FWCU will allow more businesses in British Columbia to manage their operations efficiently, while creating better experiences for their customers.”

First introduced to the Canadian market in 2019, Clover adoption has grown rapidly across the region thanks to its ability to help small business owners like Brock Tilling, a member of Envision Financial that uses Clover at his rock climbing gyms in Abbotsford, Cloverdale, and Chilliwack.

"First West Credit Union’s customer care and service has been incredible, including how they connected us to Clover to improve our small business operations,” said Tilling, owner and operator of the Project Climbing Centre. “From support teams taking the time to understand and address our needs, to the slick technology which helps us simplify day-to-day tasks, Clover gives us the technology we need to keep customers engaged and our business running smoothly.”

For more information on Clover, visit www.clover.com/ca.

About First West Credit Union

First West Credit Union offers members the financial strength, comprehensive product selection and extended branch network of a large financial institution while maintaining local brand identities and a unique grassroots approach to service. Led by Launi Skinner, First West is British Columbia’s third-largest credit union with nearly $16.9 billion in total assets and assets under administration, more than 250,000 members and approximately 1,250 employees. It operates 46 branches throughout the province under the Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial brands. Visit firstwestcu.ca for more information on First West Credit Union.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

