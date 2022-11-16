Retina Consultants of America Adds Florida Retina Institute to Nationwide Network

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today it is adding Florida Retina Institute (FRI) into its nationwide network of physicians. With 13 board-certified physicians and 19 clinic locations, FRI’s partnership furthers RCA’s Florida footprint and expands its influence in innovative retina research across the U.S.

“The physicians of Florida Retina Institute are extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with Retina Consultants of America, which we recognize as the largest and most impressive collection of retina specialists in the world,” said Elias C. Mavrofrides, M.D., Board-Certified, Fellowship Trained Vitreoretinal Specialist at Florida Retina Institute. “FRI has enjoyed tremendous growth over the past several years, and RCA will elevate our ability to enhance our clinical research programs, invest in our infrastructure allowing for continued growth and improved patients access, ensure early availability of all clinical advancements, and facilitate collaboration amongst an incredible collection of retina specialists. We are truly honored to work with RCA to bring these amazing benefits to our communities.”

For more than 40 years, Florida Retina Institute has proudly delivered excellence in the treatment of vitreo-retinal diseases and surgery throughout Central Florida, North Florida and Southeast Georgia. Its renowned team of physicians are consistently recognized and selected by their peers as the top doctors, ranking best in the U.S. and their region. FRI’s retina services include the treatment of retinal detachments, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, laser procedures, macular and vitreous surgery, pediatric retina and complex retinal conditions.

“The physicians and staff of Retina Group of Florida are thrilled to welcome Florida Retina Institute. As part of Retina Consultants of America, we are dedicated to excellence in patient care and cutting-edge research. FRI clearly shares these same guiding principles. Florida Retina Institute is passionate about providing exemplary patient care in Central and Northern Florida and beyond. This partnership will enable our Florida physicians to provide retina care and access to clinical trials throughout most of the state,” said Larry S. Halperin, M.D., Retina Group of Florida.

All 13 physicians at FRI are board certified medical doctors, fellowship-trained ophthalmologists, specializing in the treatment of retinal diseases, laser procedures and surgery, using state-of-the-art diagnostic testing equipment, lasers, surgical instruments, research and studies to further enhance each diagnosis, condition and treatment.

With the addition of FRI, RCA now has a total network of more than 215 physicians across more than 300 locations in the United States. RCA’s business model enables retina specialists to retain autonomy and ownership, augmented by sharing best practices facilitated through the Medical Leadership Board and executive management support. Practices within the network will continue to drive all clinical decisions and remain highly involved in strategic operations.

If you are interested in learning more about the advantages of partnering with RCA, e-mail info@retinaconsultantsofamerica.com.

About Retina Consultants of America

Retina Consultants of America (RCA) is the only network of leading retina specialists focused solely on retinal care with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Created by Webster Equity Partners in 2020 and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, RCA has more than 215 physicians, operating in 19 states, including: California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. RCA’s physician-led practices use their collective voice to shape the future of retinal treatments and share operational and medical knowledge that ensures a high standard of care for patients and practices. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive state-of-the-art clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through RCA.