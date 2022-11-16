In the Midst of Midterm Elections, The Largest Network of Latino Philanthropists Votes with Dollars to Invest Over $300K to Grassroot Organizations in California for Youth, Health Care Access and Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taking action amid the U.S. midterm elections, the Latino Community Foundation’s (LCF) Latino Giving Circle Network™ (LGCN) recently gathered virtually for a night of collective giving to Latino-led grassroot organizations. After a year of examining the issues facing Latinos in their post-COVID recovery, LCF’s LGCN invested over $300K into over 35 Latino-led organizations in California to increase and mobilize Latino youth leadership, increase access to health care, support entrepreneurs and more. The largest group of its kind in the nation, LGCN has engaged nearly 500 philanthropists who are committed to collective action to inspire substantive change.

Under the leadership of the Latino Community Foundation, the Network invested in grassroot organizations that are addressing the most urgent issues facing Latinos across the state. “Grassroots nonprofits have been on the frontlines of crisis response, organizing, and healing our communities,” said Anais Amaya, Latino Giving Circle Network™ Co-Director. “We are so proud that our Latino-led nonprofits receive flexible investments and are validated for their extraordinary leadership.”

This night served as a major milestone in the Network’s mission of revolutionizing philanthropy through their change, not charity model. “As Latinos, the concept of giving is engrained in our DNA,” said Raaida Mannaa, Latino Giving Circle Network™ Co-Director. “The results of this year’s grant cycle not only highlights the generosity of our community, but also the Network’s mission of unleashing the power of Latinos across the state to create meaningful change.”

“The Latino Giving Circle Network is a model for philanthropy,” said Adriana Ayala, Executive Director of Chicana Latina Foundation, one of the night’s Grantee recipients. “The generosity of the Latino community is so inspiring. I plan to join as a member so that I can be a part of the movement to pay it forward.”

The Latino Giving Circle Network™ is the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country. Driven by a sense of justice and generosity, the Latino Giving Circle Network™ has invested over $2.8 million in Latino nonprofits working to create opportunities for youth and families to fulfill their highest potential. LCF has unlocked the power of this growing network made up of nearly 500 philanthropists in 19 Giving Circles throughout California.

The complete list of organizations that have received grants from the Latino Giving Circle Network in 2022:

Statewide

Bay Area

Central Coast

Los Angeles County

Orange County

About the Latino Community Foundation

The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos in California. LCF has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested over $25 million to build Latino civic and political power and leadership in the state. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. For more info, please visit: www.latinocf.org