Viz.ai and Vastrax Join Forces to Accelerate Clinical Trial Enrollment

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced a strategic partnership with Vastrax, the leading full-service, vascular clinical research organization (CRO). Together, Viz.ai and Vastrax will accelerate clinical trial enrollment for research on novel neurovascular therapies.

“Continued development of new technologies in neuro-intervention is the key to bringing better treatment options to patients, and proving the safety and benefit of these technologies in the right patient population is fundamental to success. Viz.ai and Vastrax will enable accelerated and improved clinical trial enrollment and therefore quicker route to market for many new neurovascular devices,” said Dr. Adnan H. Siddiqui, professor and vice chairman in the Department of Neurosurgery (UBNS) at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and leading clinical investigator in the neuro-interventional field.

Dr. Siddiqui is widely published in the neurovascular space and chairs numerous committees focused on increasing patient access to novel technologies.

VizTM RECRUIT software, which has demonstrated 3x1 acceleration in clinical trial enrollment, will become Vastrax’s AI-powered clinical trial recruitment platform for its neurovascular trials. Viz RECRUIT identifies trial-eligible patients by scanning patient images in real-time, enabling around-the-clock, automatic identification of potential study subjects with notifications sent to research teams. Viz.ai’s cloud-based technology broadens the recruitment funnel in both size and diversity, and streamlines the trial enrollment workflow.

“We are pleased to partner with Vastrax to advance important clinical research,” said Jayme Strauss, chief clinical officer at Viz.ai. “Viz’s AI-powered recruitment software, combined with Vastrax’s deep expertise in neurovascular and vascular clinical trials, will help increase access and diversity in research to get new therapies to patients faster.”

“We believe that together with the Viz RECRUIT platform, Vastrax’s clients will more quickly enroll a broader patient population in their clinical trials, enabling accelerated market access and potentially broader indications. This will enable a big leap in endovascular trial execution, with the view to more patients safely accessing new technologies faster,” said Ryan Bouchard, president at Vastrax.

