Legible Releases Bestselling Author T. Harv Eker’s First “Living Book”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (OTC: LEBGF) ("Legible” or the “Company”) is delighted to release Don’t Believe a Thought You Think, the first in a series of multimedia “Living Books” the Company is developing for New York Times bestselling author T. Harv Eker.

Legible’s publishing services division leveraged the rich media functionality of Legible’s browser-based reading platform to develop the Living Book, which features original video and audio of Mr. Eker sharing comments and resources, dynamic interactive elements, animated graphics, and of course Mr. Eker’s signature insights on ways to achieve the life and success you want.

“I am thrilled to partner with Legible’s innovative platform and creative team to make this amazing ebook available,” said Mr. Eker. “Legible’s highly accessible platform allows the transformational work that I do to reach many more people via a new and highly engaging medium.”

Don’t Believe a Thought You Think is exclusively available on Legible.com, Legible’s mobile-first reading platform and online bookstore. This multimedia ebook demonstrates the creative potential for the browser-based reading environment that Legible is pioneering, providing readers anywhere with a smart device a preview into the future of e-reading, and demonstrating how Legible works with authors to build and showcase their content in the compelling Living Book format.

“We are excited and proud to introduce readers to the results of our work with this trailblazing author who has been so influential to people and businesses alike,” said CEO Kaleeg Hainsworth. “We believe that this publication will drive traffic and brand awareness to our multimedia eReading entertainment platform, while bringing Mr. Eker’s unique brand of wisdom to a whole new audience.”

Mr. Eker has sold more than five million books, has two million followers, and has changed countless lives through his decades of inspirational teaching. Author of best-sellers Secrets of the Millionaire Mind — which reached #1 on the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller lists — and SpeedWealth, he is also a coach and trainer who has developed highly-acclaimed courses such as The Millionaire Mind Intensive, Life Directions, Wizard Training, Train the Trainer, and the world-famous Enlightened Warrior Training.

Legible and Mr. Eker are delighted to offer the Living Book for a special introductory price of $6.49 for a limited time.

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible has developed two high-value verticals: a browser-based accessible B2C ebook entertainment platform for the emerging web with high-growth potential called legible.com - a global ebook entertainment platform delivering beautiful, accessible & immersive reading for next-generation readers; and second, a global B2B ebook conversion and production service with high-revenue potential called Legible Publishing — a world-class high-volume digital conversion service for publishers and organizations and a remediation service of ebook content for the accessibility community. Legible Publishing creates multimedia ebooks, branded as Living Books, that empower authors and publishers to deliver dynamic and unique content.

Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, ebook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences. Legible provides innovative e-reading experiences to the masses through any browser-enabled device. Legible is committed to providing access to readers that value immersive entertainment experiences through well-constructed and dynamic books. Legible embraces sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where ebooks come to life.

