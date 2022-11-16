Cart.com and FedEx to Tackle E-Commerce Challenges by Enhancing Merchant Strategies and Consumer Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Cart.com, which enables brands to sell and fulfill everywhere, and FedEx Dataworks, a FedEx company focused on leveraging data to build smarter supply chains, announced a strategic alliance to enhance the e-commerce experience for merchants and consumers alike.

As more people continue to shop online, consumers are seeking greater confidence and simplicity in their e-commerce experiences, which increasingly feature overwhelming choices and inconsistent options, from shipping to returns. Brands and retailers are also struggling to deliver on customer expectations across the consumer journey—from navigating an effective omnichannel engagement strategy to reach their shoppers in a crowded market, to creating a seamless purchase, delivery and returns process that helps build loyalty and retain customers.

Together, Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks will leverage data and insights from their networks to create integrated solutions that help address some of today’s biggest e-commerce challenges:

Optimized omnichannel experience to help merchants drive demand across channels and connect with consumers where they search and buy;

Enhanced fulfillment insights to help merchants strategically store and source inventory and increase their agility and competitiveness in a crowded market;

Frictionless returns management strategies to help merchants build a loyal, repeat customer base;

More options to meet consumers’ delivery expectations, be it fast, affordable and/or lower emission delivery options;

Enhanced shipping visibility so consumers know where their order is and have more precise information on when it will arrive.

Through this strategic alliance, Cart.com merchants will also have access to a network of consumers through ShopRunner, a members-only e-commerce platform and FedEx subsidiary that offers shoppers free two-day shipping, free returns and exclusive offers from participating retailers.

“Actionable data remains a competitive advantage. Cart.com’s Unified Analytics platform combines merchant data across marketing, storefront, fulfillment, marketplaces, product feeds and more to help them attract new customers, fulfill buyer demand and drive revenue,” said Omair Tariq, CEO and Co-Founder of Cart.com. “Combining that with the powerful data insights from FedEx on the post-purchase experience will allow us to create unparalleled solutions that deliver consistency and confidence for merchants as they manage their business and engage with their customers while delivering a simple and reliable e-commerce journey for consumers.”

“With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” said Sriram Krishnasamy, CEO of FedEx Dataworks. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain decisions in alignment with their fulfillment plans, sustainability goals and consumer promises. Now, by combining the reach and depth of Cart.com and FedEx data and analytics, we plan to offer an integrated set of capabilities designed to help merchants deliver best-in-class e-commerce experiences from inspiration to delivery and returns.”

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $95 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 550,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the leading provider of comprehensive e-commerce solutions that enable retail brands of any size to sell and fulfill everywhere. Brands can use the entire Cart.com suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to accelerate their growth or choose from the company’s modular solutions. Thousands of leading brands are partnering with Cart.com to access multichannel management, fulfillment, marketing, analytics, customer engagement and other e-commerce capabilities previously only available to the world’s largest companies. For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.

About ShopRunner

ShopRunner, a FedEx subsidiary, connects its millions of members with free 2-day shipping and free returns as well as exclusive, member-only offers and benefits from their favorite stores. For retailers, ShopRunner helps drive frictionless ecommerce through a comprehensive product suite backed by rich consumer insights and data science.