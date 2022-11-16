Inpensa announces partnership with Procore to deliver its integrated capital planning solutions.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inpensa, a leading provider of Capital Planning solutions, today announced an integration in partnership with Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of construction management software. This integration will provide robust capital planning solutions to Procore customers. Customers can now manage their capital plans, cost estimations and track CapEx-related project performance within Inpensa and exchange data with the Procore platform. The integrated solution helps solve a key industry challenge by streamlining the connection between the capital planning process and project delivery, and enabling greater insights that improve decision making.

Inpensa solution provides the ability to create a new project idea, develop a business case & cost estimations and use a dynamic workflow to approve it. All projects can be combined to develop a comprehensive capital plan at the individual business unit level with budget guardrails, scenario modeling, and reprioritization. Data can be exchanged with the Procore tools to eliminate double entry and create continuity. The combined solutions provide data analytics to allow for analysis and reporting. Customers can benefit from a standardized, easy-to-use process and the ability to optimize their overall capital spend.

“For many years, the Inpensa Capital Planning Platform has been used by some of the world’s largest organizations to manage the full life-cycle capital planning process and help companies optimize their overall capital spend,” said Suraj Nekram, Inpensa co-founder and CEO. “We are excited about the partnership with Procore, the industry leader in construction management software and the opportunity to offer our solution to their global customers.”

Inpensa customers can expect a quick setup with a short time-to-value. Easy to use, simple data entry and real-time reporting will become the new norm. To get started with Inpensa solutions visit us at Inpensa.com and on the Procore App Marketplace.

"We are thrilled to have Inpensa as a new Procore partner. Their team has deep knowledge and real-life experience in the Finance and Capital Planning space, and integrating the Inpensa solution with the Procore platform provides our mutual customers with an exciting opportunity to drive meaningful improvement in business workflows that are traditionally very siloed, disconnected, and inefficient. The integrated solution connects capital planning with project delivery to give stakeholders across the business increased efficiency, visibility, governance, and control."

Jeremy Chasen, Senior Manager, Business Development at Procore.

About Inpensa

Inpensa is a venture backed software company that provides purpose-built solutions for capital planning, capital appropriation requests and performance management. Inpensa customers range from small to some of the largest Fortune 500 companies in the world. Inpensa offers a pro-edition for smaller businesses and Enterprise edition for larger companies that have more complex requirements. Customers small and large benefit from our years of hands-on expertise, careful attention to details and customer centric approach. Our industry leading SaaS platform is built to develop better capital plans, effectively manage capital projects and optimize overall capital spend. Learn more at Inpensa.com

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.