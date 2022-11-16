Sakuu Partners with LiCAP Technologies for Electrode Supply for Solid-State Batteries

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sakuu, innovator of Swift Print™ solid-state battery technology, today announces that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LiCAP Technologies, Inc. (“LiCAP”) a leader in sustainable and scalable electrode coating solutions. Under the MOU, the two companies will partner to establish best practices for end-to-end development and the reliable commercial supply of premium electrodes for Sakuu’s additive manufactured (AM) solid-state battery technology.

Through this partnership, Sakuu plans to license LiCAP’s novel and proprietary battery electrode technology. Further, LiCAP plans to provide high-performance electrodes for Sakuu’s anticipated at-scale solid-state battery production needs, and to co-develop Sakuu’s next generation ultra-high energy density batteries.

“We are pleased to have established this relationship with LiCAP towards introducing and commercializing sustainably printed solid-state batteries,” said Arwed Niestroj, SVP of Customer Enablement at Sakuu. “LiCAP’s electrodes can substantially increase energy and power performance of Sakuu’s battery cells. Its innovative and cost-effective electrode technology can further promote performance, cost-savings, and product recyclability across our planned AM solid-state battery line.”

LiCAP’s novel electrode solution is anticipated to become an important component of Sakuu’s AM-produced battery line. Sakuu is developing cost-effective and safe ultra-high energy density solid-state batteries that can be printed in custom shapes and sizes and are anticipated to be 50% smaller and 30% lighter compared to established roll-to-roll manufacturing processes.

“We are extremely impressed with Sakuu’s AM battery manufacturing concept and see many synergies with our sustainable and cost-effective electrode platform. Sharing sustainability and performance goals with Sakuu will ensure long-term mutual growth,” said Linda Zhong, President of LiCAP Technologies. “We are excited that a company which we believe is on the verge of becoming a significant driver of product and process innovation in the energy storage space is working with our technology for their game-changing solid-state battery concept.”

Manufacturing scalability is widely considered one of the biggest challenges faced by developers of solid-state batteries today. Sakuu’s anticipated cost-effective, ultra-high energy density, safe, solid-state batteries—that could be printed in custom shapes and sizes—introduces a new paradigm in the energy storage space.

About Sakuu

Sakuu is reinventing large-scale, sustainable battery technology and manufacturing. Sakuu’s breakthrough solid-state battery cells are anticipated to deliver best-in-class performance, safety, and customizability in a recyclable format. Sakuu’s batteries will be produced by Sakuu’s transformative Kavian™ platform in gigafactory settings, which enables rapid, additive manufactured, high-volume, low-cost, and sustainable battery production to meet mass-market demand. Sakuu operates two facilities in Silicon Valley, California, where it is headquartered: a solid-state battery pilot line facility and a battery printing and engineering facility.

To learn more, visit www.sakuu.com

About LiCAP

LiCAP is a leading developer of the world’s most sustainable and cost-effective electrode manufacturing platform that will be a game changer for developers of solid-state batteries, lithium-ion batteries, lithium-ion capacitors, and ultracapacitors. LiCAP’s core technology, Activated Dry Electrode™, removes toxic NMP solvent from manufacturing, removes drying step and solvent recovery from electrode materials processing, reduces capital equipment, enables direct recycling of electrode scrap materials, and produces premium electrodes with ultra-high energy density and fast charging capability.

Co-founded and led by the original inventor of the “dry electrode” technology, LiCAP is headquartered in Sacramento, California and operates the world’s fastest commercial dry coating line for ultracapacitor manufacturing and a pilot line for lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

To learn more, visit www.licaptech.com