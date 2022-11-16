Optii to Roll out Its Hotel Operations Platform at The Alexander

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that The Alexander, A Dolce Hotel in Indianapolis has selected Optii as its hotel operations platform.

The Alexander has adopted the full Optii platform to support its hotel operations team to work more efficiently and effectively. The property features 209 rooms across two towers, with 157 hotel rooms, and 52 extended stay residences. This layout and room mix increases the operational complexity, especially for the housekeeping staff when it comes to turnaround times and cleaning sequences.

Kevin Green, Director of Operations, The Alexander, said: “We are always looking at how we can improve both the efficiency of our operation and the guest experience we provide. Using Optii to automate our housekeeping teams’ cleaning routes has saved us a considerable amount of time, so that guests can have earlier access to their rooms.

“Overall, guest satisfaction has been high since Optii’s adoption, and less time is wasted between when a room attendant is finishing a room and starting the next clean. It’s a win-win.”

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said:“We are thrilled to have The Alexander as a customer. The dedication to sharing arts and culture with guests, really drives home what exceptional hospitality and experiences is all about. We are glad that we can play a part in removing operational challenges, so that the staff can focus on sharing the beautiful property with their guests.”

About The Alexander

Nestled in the CityWay area of downtown Indianapolis, The Alexander, A Dolce Hotel, pairs contemporary design with unparalleled hospitality. Blocks from both the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium, the downtown Indianapolis hotel is only minutes from top attractions and local events, including museums, professional sports, and the Indiana Convention Center.

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com