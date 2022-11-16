OSARO and SVT Robotics Partner to Accelerate Advanced Packaging Robot Integration and Deployment in Fulfillment Warehouses

As part of the agreement, SVT Robotics has joined OSARO’s partner program, which offers one-stop access for businesses looking to deploy robotic solutions in their fulfillment operations. Prospective customers can engage with an OSARO pick-and-place robot cell at SVT's Innovation Lab in Norfolk, Virginia, where they can see a live demo and learn more about the possibilities for advanced e-commerce automation. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, announced a partnership with SVT Robotics to accelerate the integration of pick-and-place robotics systems for e-commerce and logistics businesses. SVT Robotics’ ground-breaking SOFTBOT Platform enables companies to integrate and deploy the robots, automation, and IoT devices they need in just days or weeks.

As part of the agreement, SVT Robotics has joined OSARO’s partner program, which offers one-stop access for businesses looking to deploy robotic solutions in their fulfillment operations. The OSARO Partners Alliance provides a mechanism for AMR and ASRS vendors, integrators, distributors, third-party logistics companies, and consultants, to collaborate and co-market unified solutions. The program is designed to optimize every stage of a customer’s purchasing and deployment processes, in collaboration with the partners.

“Even technically savvy companies struggle to integrate disparate software and hardware solutions across their facility or supply chain, which is why SVT’s solution-agnostic platform for robotics integration is so valuable for a fast and smooth deployment,” said OSARO CEO, Derik Pridmore.

“Speed is key in today’s competitive e-commerce marketplace. Our partnership with OSARO means their customers can deploy OSARO robots in a short amount of time without lengthy code development to begin optimizing productivity much more quickly,” said SVT Robotics CEO, A.K. Schultz. “Prospective customers can also engage with an OSARO pick-and-place robot cell at our Innovation Lab in Norfolk, Virginia, where they can see a live demo and learn more about the possibilities for advanced e-commerce automation.”

The OSARO Partners Alliance addresses an urgent need for better automation

Advances in Al-driven robotics have created new solutions to tackle supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages, and to equip e-commerce operations with solutions that accelerate delivery and boost productivity. But tailoring the right solution requires a collaborative approach that includes software, hardware, and materials-handling experts with deep domain experience.

The OSARO Partners Alliance convenes the right set of players to deliver success to both customers and partners. It fosters a community where participants can share knowledge, resources, and expertise to support their mutual clients as they evolve their supply-chain capabilities to keep e-commerce humming.

Members of the Alliance can use OSARO’s industry-leading pick-and-place vision software to create new opportunities, build new revenue streams together, and expand the range of available solutions for fast-growing e-commerce and logistics businesses.

OSARO Partners Alliance membership benefits include:

Applicable licenses for demo or production use

Joint webinars

Joint press and social media outreach

Technical and marketing resources

Sales support

OSARO lead sourcing

Customer referencing

Collaborative marketing planning

Joint trade show participation

Shared marketing content creation and distribution

Annual business planning and quarterly business review

RFP bid support

OSARO’s partner enablement training program

Partner logos featured on the OSARO website

About SVT Robotics

SVT Robotics is an enterprise software company that is revolutionizing robot deployments in the warehousing and manufacturing industries. SVT’s SOFTBOT Platform enables companies to integrate the robots, automation, and IoT devices they need in just days or weeks. Learn more and join the revolution at svtrobotics.com.

ABOUT OSARO

OSARO delivers best-in-class robotic piece-picking solutions for e-commerce where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items. In the rapidly evolving world of logistics technology, OSARO offers smarter automation, low-risk business plans, and its signature Hypercare support from concept exploration to onsite installation. OSARO’s intelligent robots enable goods-to-robot (G2R) use cases, where the greatest gains are yet to be made on the automated warehouse floor. Its machine-learning vision and control software provides the foundation for all its products. For more information, visit osaro.com.