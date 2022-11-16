LibDib@RNDC Now Available in Georgia

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RNDC and LibDib today announced LibDib@RNDC GA, a new RNDC sales division within the state of Georgia. LibDib@RNDC GA brings LibDib’s platform-based distribution model to the state, allowing any and all compliant wine and spirits suppliers to secure wholesale distribution in this major U.S. market.

“LibDib@RNDC GA opens our market to any and all wine and spirits brands,” said Randy Hecklinski, State EVP, Georgia for RNDC. “LibDib is an incredible partner for RNDC and together we are bringing new market growth opportunities to all suppliers.”

To start, LibDib@RNDC GA is opening to a select group of both LibDib and RNDC wine and spirits suppliers. The sales division will then open the market to all suppliers in the coming months. Current LibDib Makers and new suppliers interested in distribution in Georgia can express interest here and will be alerted when the market is live for distribution. The LibDib@RNDC GA sales division is currently available for both wine and spirits suppliers.

“LibDib and RNDC are providing routes to market in new and exciting ways,” said Cheryl Durzy, CEO and Founder of LibDib. “This model is now proven in multiple markets and we are excited to continue to expand our partnership and national footprint with RNDC.”

LibDib now provides distribution to any brand in 14 states. Both companies plan to expand this capability to additional RNDC markets soon. Specific details on how the division will operate are available here.

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines, spirits and CBD in North America, has operations in the District of Columbia and 38 states across the United States. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a technology provider and a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Media contact Holly Nuss at holly.nuss@libdib.com.