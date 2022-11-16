Phosphorus Partners with Alchemy Technology Group to Expand US Sales Channels

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phosphorus, the leading provider of proactive and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced a partnership with Alchemy Technology Group, an industry-leading IT advisory, consulting, and reseller firm. Alchemy will act as a value-added reseller (VAR) for Phosphorus in the US market.

The new partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions in the US to meet growing enterprise demand for xIoT attack surface management and remediation capabilities.

“We look forward to working with Alchemy to deliver our advanced xIoT security solutions to US companies, which are increasingly under attack from their xIoT perimeter,” said Kal Gajera, Director of North America Channels at Phosphorus. “Both cybercriminals and nation-state actors now regularly target xIoT devices to gain initial access to US corporate networks for espionage, data theft, ransomware, and other malicious purposes. Through our partnership with Alchemy, we will make it easier for US companies to augment their existing security programs with new solutions that are specifically designed to meet these evolving cybersecurity threats.”

Phosphorus’s Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the world’s first and only automated security platform capable of delivering xIoT Attack Surface Management, xIoT Hardening and Remediation, and xIoT Detection and Response across the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices. This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which can amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to secure them.

For more information about Phosphorus, go to www.phosphorus.io or visit Phosphorus and its Mobile xIoT Security Lab at upcoming security conferences, including S4x23.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xTended Security of Things™ platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Enterprise xIoT Security Platform delivers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to bring enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical Thing in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT discovery and posture assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and learn more at www.phosphorus.io.

ABOUT ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Alchemy Technology Group is an industry-leading IT advisory, consulting, and reseller firm focused on end-user experience, security, cloud, and automation. Alchemy has assembled a team of the nation’s top talent to architect, implement, and manage technology solutions. Alchemy's customer-centric approach, meticulous project management, forward thinking thought leadership, and established engagement models have resulted in an award-winning formula for customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.alchemytechgroup.com.