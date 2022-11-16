AECOM to serve on Ontario Transit Group team selected to deliver Ontario Line South

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today it will provide design services as part of the Ontario Transit Group team selected by Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx to deliver the Ontario Line Southern Civil, Stations, and Tunnel (South) project. This is one of multiple packages of work that will form the future Ontario Line, a planned 15.6-kilometer, 15-stop rapid transit line that is intended to create faster, easier connections between dozens of neighborhoods in Toronto.

“The Ontario Line was announced as part of the largest investment in public transit in Canadian history, and we’re honored to again play a role on an essential, iconic project that will positively impact the community,” said Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “With our global expertise delivering reliable, sustainable, and integrated transportation systems, we look forward to providing high-quality solutions that will pave the way for lasting benefits to those traveling within Toronto and beyond.”

The Ontario Transit Group is comprised of Ferrovial Construction and VINCI Construction as the applicant leads; AECOM, COWI North America, GHD, and SENER Group as the design team; Ferrovial Construction and Janin Atlas as the construction team, and Agentis Capital as the financial advisor. The team’s scope is expected to include civil, station, and tunnel work for the southern portion of the Ontario Line, which will run from Exhibition Place to the Don Yard portal, connecting with more than 40 other transit connections along the way, including regional trains, subways, light rail, and more.

“We’re proud to be on the Ontario Transit Group team and contribute to this vital project that will bring more transit to in-need and growing neighborhoods throughout Toronto,” said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “Once complete, the Ontario Line is expected to provide faster and more frequent access to transit, with hundreds of thousands of people living within a 10-minute walk of one of its stations. Our team of specialists is thrilled to contribute our technical capability and local knowledge to serve as a collaborative partner focused on successful outcomes.”

The Ontario Line South project includes ground works for tunnels and stations; utility and conduit work for mechanical and electrical systems; guideway structures and facilities; one above-ground station to be integrated with the existing Exhibition Station; two underground stations to be integrated with the existing Osgoode and Queen stations; four new underground stations; and a six-kilometer tunnel and all associated tunneling works.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments such as any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the expected benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas construction businesses, including the risk that any contingent purchase price adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in lower aggregate cash proceeds and any future proceeds owed to us under those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.