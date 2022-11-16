CentralSquare and UKG Partner to Bring Seamless Work Experience to Government Employees

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. This partnership offers government agencies a more flexible and seamless technology experience via an integrated solution that allows people to focus on completing important actions related to finance and human capital management (HCM) without disturbing the flow of work.

With this collaboration, CentralSquare’s Finance Enterprise and UKG Ready will fully integrate to provide municipalities and special districts a comprehensive, single-entry solution that combines administrative management of both financial and HR activities, empowering teams to achieve more by reducing the disruptions people regularly experience switching between business applications.

“CentralSquare and UKG share a common commitment and it starts with people. Our public servants work tirelessly often with limited resources to improve the lives and communities they serve,” said Dara Brenner, CentralSquare’s Chief Product Officer. “By uniting two powerful GovTech solutions they can benefit from the smarter utilization of resources and real-time data to maximize their impact.”

CentralSquare Finance Enterprise provides broad, comprehensive financial software with Payroll including an integrated highly configurable general ledger, and powerful analytics. With a robust workflow engine, customers can accomplish complex tasks by automating multi-level approvals, notifications, and configuration options. In tandem, UKG Ready provides the same users with a streamlined solution for HR, talent, time and attendance, and scheduling to deliver a modern, personalized experience that increases efficiency, simplifies compliance, and unlocks happier outcomes.

“UKG is committed to strengthening the capacity and capability of government and does so every day by helping our public sector customers increase efficiencies for their most valuable resource – their people,” said Bob Lavigna, senior fellow, public sector, UKG. “Partnering together with CentralSquare is the right move as together we’ll provide an unmatched technology experience that will help local agencies better serve their communities by streamlining critical business processes and creating a seamless work experience for all employees.”

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent provider of public sector software solutions that empower local and state governments to build smarter, safer and more connected communities. Over 8,000 agency customers across North America rely on CentralSquare’s technology to deliver solutions ranging from computer-aided-dispatch systems, 911 and records management solutions which enhance public safety, to administrative products with finance, asset, compliance and case management capabilities that run government agencies more efficiently.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.