AuthenticID Now Integrates with Ping Identity’s DaVinci to Enable ID Verification and Biometric Authentication

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuthenticID announced a new integration with Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will allow users of DaVinci to integrate AuthenticID’s identity-proofing solution to verify government-issued IDs with 99%+ accuracy and match a selfie image to the ID for more enhanced biometric authentication.

AuthenticID joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

AuthenticID’s Identity Proofing and Fraud Prevention solution is driven by patented AI and machine learning technology that includes over 2,000 unique computer vision data models that can automatically validate an ID document - in seconds.

“The fraud landscape is changing rapidly and becoming more complex and it is our goal to help clients not only mitigate that fraud but provide friction-free experiences when onboarding and authenticating customers,” comments Bill Hurtado, VP of Channel Partnerships at AuthenticID. “We are delighted to become an integration partner with Ping Identity and together, provide trusted identity management solutions for clients worldwide.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with AuthenticID leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on AuthenticID’s work with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About AuthenticID

AuthenticID is a pioneer in the Identity Proofing and Fraud Detection space. AuthenticID’s fully- automated solution protects identities and mitigates fraud without sacrificing user experience. Founded in 2001, AuthenticID has deep domain expertise in verifying government-issued identification documents with the market’s most powerful, next-generation, automated AI platform for fraud detection and identity verification. AuthenticID’s patented platform is used by the world’s leading financial services firms, wireless carriers, and identity verification platforms.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com