SWTCH Energy and the Electric Circuit announce expanded EV charging access for drivers in Canada and the United States

SWTCH and Electric Circuit sign a roaming agreement that allows drivers to use either the SWTCH or Electric Circuit mobile app to easily find, access and pay for electric vehicle charging across Canada. (Photo: SWTCH Energy)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SWTCH Energy, a company pioneering electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for multi-tenant properties across North America, and the Electric Circuit, the leading EV charging operator and network in Québec, announced today that their charging stations and apps are now interoperable. This will make it more seamless for EV drivers to access thousands of charging stations across North America.

SWTCH and Electric Circuit account owners will be able to charge on either network through their preferred network’s mobile app without having to create another account. SWTCH drivers will gain access to an additional 3,800 chargers, including 600 fast-charging stations, in Québec and parts of eastern Ontario; meanwhile, Electric Circuit drivers will be able to access an additional 2,750 chargers at multi-tenant properties across North America. There is no action required by drivers or building owners and managers to enable roaming.

“With forty-six percent of all registered electric vehicles in Canada located in Québec, this agreement with the Electric Circuit allows us to give our drivers more charging opportunities at home, work, and on-the-go. We are excited to expand our charging network through roaming and eliminate range anxiety for our users,” said Carter Li, SWTCH CEO and Co-Founder.

“Electric vehicle owners want to have the freedom to go wherever they want and they want that experience to be as seamless as possible. The new roaming agreement between SWTCH Energy and the Electric Circuit helps us meet that need for our users.” said France Lampron, Director – Energy and Mobility Solutions at Hydro-Québec.

The roaming integration is enabled by Québec-based ChargeHub’s Passport Hub solution, a platform that lets drivers use multiple charging networks through a single account of their choice. Roaming between the two networks is now live and drivers can use either the SWTCH or Electric Circuit mobile app to easily find, access and pay for charging. SWTCH stations are now also available for activation in the ChargeHub app by the same measure.

“We’re thrilled to add SWTCH as a Passport Hub partner,” said Simon Ouellette, CEO at ChargeHub. “This partnership will enable a growing number of Electric Circuit users to seamlessly activate charging sessions on SWTCH’s network of charging stations, which is expanding in the province of Ontario and across North America. At the same time, SWTCH users will now be able to seamlessly activate charging stations operated by the Electric Circuit.”

About SWTCH Energy Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Brooklyn and Boston, SWTCH is pioneering EV charging solutions for multifamily and commercial properties across North America. SWTCH leverages the latest technology available to help building owners and operators deploy EV charging by tapping into their existing grid infrastructure. Through constant innovation and an extensive partnership network, SWTCH provides the most profitable and unique business model for multi-tenant buildings to stay competitive. For more information, visit www.swtchenergy.com.

About the Electric Circuit

The Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in Québec. It consists of more than 3,800 public charging stations, including over 700 fast-charge stations, in every region of the province. Electric Circuit users have access to a 24/7 telephone help line as well as a charging-station locator service. The Electric Circuit website and Electric Circuit mobile app for iOS and Android are updated as new stations are rolled out. Members can also use their Electric Circuit card or mobile app to access the ChargePoint network, the FLO network and New Brunswick’s eCharge Network.

About ChargeHub by Mogile Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2013, ChargeHub by Mogile Technologies Inc. is a community-driven electric vehicle (EV) platform with the mission to improve the customer experience (CX). The platform offers a suite of charging solutions that drive lasting performance improvement in EV adoption and infrastructure deployment. The ChargeHub app leverages the contributions of its EV community to enable transparency in the reliability and accessibility of public charging stations on the North American continent. More recently, ChargeHub launched its Passport Hub interoperability solution enabling CPOs and eMSPs to interoperate seamlessly through a single business/legal/technical framework. Today, over 60,000 charging ports in the US and Canada are interoperable through the Passport Hub. For more information, visit www.chargehub.com.