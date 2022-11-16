Cherokee County (GA) District Attorney, Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit, Joins Growing Number of DAs Transforming Digital Evidence Management with NICE Evidencentral

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the Office of the District Attorney, Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit (Cherokee County, Georgia), will be deploying NICE Justice, one of the cloud solutions in NICE's Evidencentral platform, to digitally transform how it manages evidence. In recent years, digital evidence has dramatically increased, leading to the need to accelerate the process of receiving evidence from law enforcement and providing discovery to defense attorneys.

Part of the Evidencentral cloud-based platform, NICE Justice digitally transforms how prosecutors, investigators, victim advocates, and other office staff receive, interact with, manage and share digital evidence of all types and formats, providing a single place and view of the truth from incident to court. It automates processes and streamlines methods of managing digital evidence, from evidence intake, investigation and storage to discovery and trial preparation. Freed of dealing with discs, drives, emails, and logging into multiple systems to manage and prepare evidence, staff can focus on building and presenting compelling cases, to get to the truth faster.

Shannon Wallace, District Attorney, Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit, said, "Our prosecution approach has always been victim-centered, and this new system will enable us to better and more efficiently serve those who have been impacted by crime. It is imperative that we have an effective system to manage digital evidence, which is essential in nearly all our cases. From dashcam video to surveillance cameras, cell phones to laptops, so much evidence is in a digital format that requires special care, adequate storage, security, and the ability to download from law enforcement agencies as well as export as discovery to defense attorneys. Through NICE Justice, we can streamline processes that lead to faster case resolutions, greater transparency, improved collaboration, and better service and fair prosecution in a timely manner to the citizens of Cherokee County, all while ensuring that justice is served efficiently and effectively. We are so appreciative of our Board of Commissioners for approving funding for this phenomenal system."

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, "Our Evidencentral platform is helping all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies transform digital evidence management, from collection and preparation to disclosure and presentation. For district attorneys' offices in particular, digital evidence is at the center of the work assistant district attorneys do every day. NICE Justice transforms every aspect of how digital evidence is collected, analyzed and shared, so district attorney’s offices can manage the volumes of evidence more efficiently, arrive at the truth faster, and get back to the important work of seeking justice for those impacted by crime."

With NICE Justice, all digital evidence is stored in one place and uploaded video evidence is automatically transcoded to a playable format. The system provides time-saving tools to assist with trial prep, including transcription, video clip and timeline creation, and redaction. In addition, instead of spending hours copying, preparing, and sending discovery, staff members can share evidence with defense attorneys through a fully electronic, trackable process.

