Neo Financial Selects DataVisor’s Risk Platform to Protect against Fraud across the Customer Account Lifecycle

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataVisor, the market leader in fraud and risk management, announced today that it has partnered with Neo Financial, a next-generation financial technology company, to provide comprehensive fraud and risk protection for customers across the account lifecycle. Neo Financial will leverage DataVisor’s full platform to detect and prevent various types of fraud, including credit card and application fraud, transaction fraud, account takeovers (ATO) and more, to further strengthen security while improving the customer experience.

As a leading Canadian fintech, Neo Financial is in a period of rapid growth. The company just closed on Series C funding and achieved unicorn valuation this May. They chose DataVisor for fraud and risk protection because of the platform’s real-time capabilities, scalability and customizability, enabling them to be more responsive as they continue to grow their operations. Equally important was DataVisor’s leadership in the fraud and risk space and its commitment to customer success in the fight against financial fraud.

“With the anticipated increase in complexity and velocity of fraud, it was critical that we choose an industry leader who could grow with us, and be a true partner in fraud and risk prevention,” Andrew Chau, Co-founder and CEO, Neo Financial. “DataVisor is in lockstep with us as we navigate this period of rapid growth, providing advanced capabilities and real-time scalability as we look to proactively mitigate risk with advanced machine learning capabilities, and customized fraud features.”

“DataVisor is completely aligned with Neo Financial in our effort to combat all types of financial fraud as they scale their business,” said Yinglian Xie, DataVisor’s Co-founder and CEO. “As two innovative organizations who are offering transformative products, we are joint in our vision to protect consumers from fraud, risk and scams. Our goals with a unified fraud and risk platform is to enable high growth fintechs and neo-banking platforms like Neo leverage a modern platform that is purpose-built for digital fraud and offers a comprehensive suite of technologies and tools to protect their customers at every touchpoint.”

Neo Financial’s fraud team will leverage DataVisor’s Fraud and Risk Platform along with DataVisor’s native device intelligence and Identity graphing technologies to detect fraud early and in real-time, and make rapid data-driven decisions to prevent fraud losses.

For more information about DataVisor’s digital fraud solutions, visit www.datavisor.com.

About DataVisor

DataVisor is the world’s leading fraud and risk management platform that enables organizations to respond to fast-evolving fraud attacks and mitigate risks as they happen in real time. Its comprehensive solution suite combines patented machine learning technology with native device intelligence and a powerful decision engine to provide protection for the entire customer lifecycle across industries and use cases. DataVisor is recognized as an industry leader and has been adopted by many Fortune 500 companies across the globe.