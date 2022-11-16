Jehovah Jireh Mustard Seed Orphanage Expands with Support from PSG

METSI MATSHO, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jehovah Jireh Mustard Seed Orphanage (“JJMS”), today announced its expansion to a new 60,000 square foot facility on an over 25-acre campus in Metsi Matsho, South Africa due to the generous support of growth equity firm PSG and its employees. The new facility allows JJMS to provide shelter, meals, education, medical services, clothing and spiritual guidance for more children after it quickly outgrew its original location due to the immense needs of the local community.

JJMS was established in 2015 in the Mabolela Village of QwaQwa, South Africa by Scott Johnson, who previously served as CEO of AbacusNext, a PSG portfolio company, after several mission trips to support the village beginning in 2014. Today, JJMS serves over 80 children, having added 10 since its recent expansion, and has the capacity to take in up to 250. Through the building of its new facility, JJMS has more than tripled its capacity after being limited to 70 children in its original location.

Prior to this latest contribution, in 2020, PSG and its employees supported JJMS with funds to build four wells to provide running water for the orphanage and surrounding village for the first time. JJMS employed residents of Mabolela Village to construct the wells as part of its efforts to begin building an economy to sustain the community. Additionally, JJMS employs 20 members of the community to operate the orphanage. JJMS plans to expand to include a school, medical clinic and church on its property.

“ After starting the orphanage, it quickly became apparent that the need in this community greatly exceeded the support we were in a position to provide due to the constraints of our original building and available funds. Without the generous support of our friends at PSG, we would not have been able to expand our impact in this community,” said Scott Johnson, Founder of JJMS. “ We are not done yet, however; there is more work to do to support this community, and we are looking for partners who can help support our ongoing operations.”

“ I have been a part of the broader JJMS team at our children’s home in QwaQwa for six years now and have seen the incredible transformation that has taken place firsthand,” added Manti Makhabane, Manager at JJMS Orphanage. “ It’s inspiring to look back at what we’ve accomplished so far, and I look forward to continuing to be a part of JJMS’ positive influence in our village.”

“ We are proud to support the important work Scott and his family are doing to better the lives of a community in need,” said Mark Hastings, Co-Founder and CEO of PSG. “ We encourage others to join us in supporting JJMS’ efforts to protect and nurture the children in Mabolela Village.”

About JJMS

The Jehovah Jireh Mustard Seed Orphanage (“JJMS”) was established in the Mabolela Village of QwaQwa, South Africa by Scott Johnson and his wife in 2015, following an initial visit to the village in 2013 and subsequent creation of a feeding program in the village in 2014. Now located in Metsi Matsho, JJMS provides shelter, meals, clothing, medicine and spiritual guidance to its children. JJMS is the largest orphanage in South Africa. More information can be found at www.Jehovahjirehusa.org.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 115 companies and facilitated over 420 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.