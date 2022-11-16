Upper Deck and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Adds Mortal Kombat 11 Trading Cards and Collectibles

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, today added another beloved franchise to their trading card and collectible card game collaboration. Leveraging its expertise in creating collectibles for video game properties, Upper Deck now offers cards based on the iconic characters from Mortal Kombat 11, the latest title in the renowned franchise from Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios.

Launching in early 2023, this new collection will bring Scorpion, Sub-Zero and more to Upper Deck’s popular Vs. System 2PCG family. Players will find cards featuring iconic elements of the series brought to life in new ways via this head-to-head card game. The all-new 200-card set features scenes and moments taken directly from Mortal Kombat 11 and is fully compatible with the existing Vs. System 2PCG landscape. 10 new main characters, such as video game legends Raiden and Liu Kang are included along with over 30 supporting characters. Righteous heroes of Earthrealm and conquerors from Netherrealm will clash as players try to gain the upper hand against each other, then “FINISH THEM!”

“Warner Bros. Discovery brings popular video game characters to life, and we are honored that we get to create products based on these fan-favorite brands and characters,” said Bubby Johanson, Director of Gaming Product Development at Upper Deck.

Upper Deck has announced several new licenses this year with initial releases revolving around their gaming products.

“Given trading cards’ increased popularity and Upper Deck’s dedication to producing rich set content with innovative design and quality craftsmanship, Mortal Kombat fans should be on the lookout for some exciting products in the next couple of years,” added Johanson.

Get ready for Vs. System 2PCG: Mortal Kombat 11. This product will be rated for ages 17 or older and is based on a mature game. Stay up to date with the product’s release and find out more at UpperDeckStore.com and follow all socials for the most up to date information.

To learn more about the Mortal Kombat franchise, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, visit MortalKombat.com.

