Black Friday PlayStation 5 Deals (2022): Early PS5 Console Bundle, Accessories & More Deals Rated by Retail Fuse

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday 2022 experts have rounded-up all the top early PS5 deals for Black Friday, together with offers on PS4 consoles. Shop the latest deals using the links below.

Best Sony PS5 Deals:

Best Sony PS5 Games Deals:

Best Sony PS4 Deals:

Interested in more sales? Check out Walmart.com to view thousands more live deals right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Retail Fuse recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser add-on when hunting for deals this Black Friday. It’s completely free and instantly applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser add-on also compares prices on Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more stores while shopping online, alerting shoppers when a better offer is identified. Retail Fuse is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

The PlayStation 5, Sony’s entry in the 9th generation of home consoles, has been well-received and it is poised to be one of the company’s best-selling video game consoles, boasting 20 million units sold by May 31, 2022. There are two versions of the PS5—the standard edition or the PS5 disc version, which has an optical disc and the digital edition that doesn’t have a physical disc drive. One of the main improvements that Sony introduced with the PS5 is the DualSense controller which has many new features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Continuing the trend with their PS4 console, the PlayStation 5 will have exclusive games and they are also available for purchase as bundles in major online retailers such as Walmart.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.