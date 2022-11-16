Financial Advisor Jim Martin and Team Launch Nordwand Capital, a $5 billion Multi-Family Office and Investment Firm in Radnor, PA

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial advisor Jim Martin and a team of four professionals today launched a new multi-family office and investment firm called Nordwand Capital in Radnor, PA with a presence in New York, NY and Boston, MA.

Nordwand Capital is a multi-family office and investment firm serving select families with whom the team has worked for many years. With approximately $5 billion in client assets, the firm cultivates a prudent long-term investment philosophy that prioritizes performance across asset classes. Nordwand is focused on generational continuity, philanthropy, and service as core tenets of investing and client service.

In addition to being a Registered Investment Advisor, the firm has established Nordwand Investments, LLC as an independent entity designed to facilitate co-investment opportunities with some of the world's most sophisticated investors in a fully aligned manner and with favorable economic structures. Nordwand Investments will be the GP of several listed and private investment funds and opportunistic Special Purpose Vehicles and has received in excess of $250 million in seed capital for its first three funds from its founding family partners.

“We needed to meet the needs of 21st-century ultra-wealthy clients. which requires creativity and flexibility,” said Mr. Martin. “In response, we launched Nordwand Capital as a fully independent firm that is nimble and responsive enough to seize investment opportunities as they arise. Our new firm offers flexibility, speed, and creative structuring, giving our clients more attractive investment options.”

“It’s clear the team made this decision because it’s in the best interest of their clients,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “This is one of the largest fully independent firms launching in 2022 and it shows the continuation of the trend of the most successful financial advisors and investment professionals moving toward full independence. We are delighted to welcome Jim and the whole Nordwand team to the Dynasty Network.”

Nordwand Capital has selected Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC as its custodian. Fidelity Institutional® (FI) provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. Fidelity Family Office Services is a division of Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC.

“We are thrilled to work with the Nordwand team on our common mission of meeting the complex needs of ultra-wealthy clients and helping to serve multi-generational families,” said John Phillips, Head of Platform Sales at Fidelity Institutional. “Our commitment to independence continues as we welcome another team to the Fidelity platform and we are excited to collaborate with Dynasty to help Nordwand Capital grow and help their clients achieve their goals.”

Jim Martin joins Nordwand Capital as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. He was most recently a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, which he joined in 2016 from Credit Suisse’s private-banking division. He has been recognized nationally by Barron’s as a Top 100 Advisor in 2021 and 2022*. Earlier, Jim was a founding member of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette’s Philadelphia office. Mr. Martin maintains his Series 7 and 66 certifications. He received a B.S. in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Joining Jim Martin are the following professionals:

Christopher Boyle, Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Nordwand, Chris Boyle was a Wealth Management Analyst at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management where he oversaw and executed complex operational solutions for clients' portfolios. He too joined Morgan Stanley in 2016 from Credit Suisse’s private bank after previously working as a Client Services Manager at Zeke Capital Advisors. Mr. Boyle maintains his Series 7 and 66 certifications. He graduated from St. Joseph's University with a B.S. in Finance.

Before joining Nordwand, Chris Boyle was a Wealth Management Analyst at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management where he oversaw and executed complex operational solutions for clients' portfolios. He too joined Morgan Stanley in 2016 from Credit Suisse’s private bank after previously working as a Client Services Manager at Zeke Capital Advisors. Mr. Boyle maintains his Series 7 and 66 certifications. He graduated from St. Joseph's University with a B.S. in Finance. Theodore W. Brooks, CFA, Head of Listed Strategies. Before joining Nordwand, Ted Brooks was Vice President of Investor Relations at EVgo, the nation's largest fast-charging network for electric vehicles. Prior to EVgo, he headed the global listed infrastructure group at CenterSquare Investment Management, investing in global equities across the utilities, transportation, telecommunications, and energy sectors. Previously, Mr. Brooks was a Director in equity research at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers. Before that, he worked in investment banking at Credit Suisse First Boston, and in wealth management at Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette. Mr. Brooks is a CFA® charter holder. He earned his B.A. in History from the College of the Holy Cross, and received his M.B.A. in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Before joining Nordwand, Ted Brooks was Vice President of Investor Relations at EVgo, the nation's largest fast-charging network for electric vehicles. Prior to EVgo, he headed the global listed infrastructure group at CenterSquare Investment Management, investing in global equities across the utilities, transportation, telecommunications, and energy sectors. Previously, Mr. Brooks was a Director in equity research at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers. Before that, he worked in investment banking at Credit Suisse First Boston, and in wealth management at Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette. Mr. Brooks is a CFA® charter holder. He earned his B.A. in History from the College of the Holy Cross, and received his M.B.A. in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business. Connor Martin, Senior Associate. Connor Martin joins Nordwand Capital from Cambridge Associates where he served as a Senior Investment Associate. There, he worked closely with Endowment and Foundation clients throughout the U.S. Mr. Martin maintains his Series 65 certification. He earned a B.S. in Economics from Boston College.

Connor Martin joins Nordwand Capital from Cambridge Associates where he served as a Senior Investment Associate. There, he worked closely with Endowment and Foundation clients throughout the U.S. Mr. Martin maintains his Series 65 certification. He earned a B.S. in Economics from Boston College. Daniel Kane, Senior Associate. Dan Kane joins Nordwand from Morgan Stanley where he has advised ultra-high net worth individuals and families on complex, tax-aware investment strategies since 2018. Prior to Morgan Stanley, he was an investment specialist at UBS where his team collectively managed over $1 billion in client assets. He also worked at RDA Ventures as a private investments analyst. Mr. Kane maintains his Series 7 and 66 certifications. He graduated from Gettysburg College with a B.A. in English.

“Meeting the needs and, in fact, demands of ultra-high net worth clients and prospects was at the forefront of Jim and his team’s decision to move to the fully independent RIA model supported by Dynasty Financial Partners,” said John Sullivan, Head of Network Development at Dynasty. “We expect Nordwand to flourish working with the select group of accomplished families they serve.”

Nordwand Capital has selected eMoney for financial planning and Addepar for performance reporting.

For more information, please visit www.nordwandcapital.com.

Origin of the name Nordwand Capital

Nordwand is the North Face of the majestic Eiger in the Swiss alps. Rising almost 4,000 meters (or 13,000 feet), the Eiger represents a challenge only to be summited by the most accomplished of alpinists. Likewise, the principals of Nordwand Capital view the ongoing achievements of its clients as rare, challenging, and rewarding. The team sees themselves as stewards for the wealth of their client families, helping them grow and give back in a bid to help leave the world a better place.

CFA ® - Chartered Financial Analyst ®

The CFA Charter is a globally recognized designation that attests to success in a rigorous and comprehensive study program in the investment management and research industry and a commitment to ethical conduct. As CFA Charterholders, we are held to a standard of loyalty, prudence, and care in all our interactions with our clients and must act for the benefit our out clients and place our clients’ interests above our own. We are bound to comply with any legally required fiduciary duty.

*Barron’s Top 100 Advisors

Barron’s Top 100 Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by Barron’s. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. A ranking of "N" indicates the advisor was not ranked in the specified year. HNW=high net worth; UHNW=ultrahigh net worth. Neither the RIA firms nor the advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for inclusion on the list.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty’s platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and carrying out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

Also visit Dynasty on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynasty-financial-partners

Twitter: @DynastyFP

YouTube: http://bit.ly/1MKXhC8

About Fidelity

Fidelity Family Office Services provides custody, brokerage, and investment services, supported by re-porting and administrative capabilities, to wealthy families and family offices. Because we are able to leverage the resources and experience of the Fidelity organization, one of the world’s largest financial services companies, we may be a cost-effective alternative for clients who want institutional capabilities delivered with objective guidance and exceptional service.

Fidelity Institutional® provides a comprehensive clearing and custody platform, brokerage services, trading capabilities, and practice management and consulting to registered investment advisers (RIAs), including strategic acquirers and professional asset managers, as well as retirement recordkeepers, broker-dealer firms, banks, and insurance companies through National Financial Services LLC (NFS) or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. In addition to providing services to third-party institutions, the NFS brokerage platform supports all the clearing and custody businesses at Fidelity, including Fidelity’s retail and capital markets businesses, bringing NFS assets under administration to more than $4.5 trillion.

Fidelity Investments and Fidelity Institutional (together “Fidelity”) is an independent company, unaffiliated with Nordwand Capital. Fidelity is a service provider to Nordwand Capital. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between your financial advisor and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by Nordwand Capital and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content. Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC. Fidelity Institutional® provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC.

1055231.1.0