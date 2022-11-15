Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $700K for Addiction Recovery Housing

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Frost Bank provided $700,000 to Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas for a new women’s dorm at the Houston campus. The grand opening was celebrated Monday. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frost Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded a $700,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy to Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas, which provided the final funding needed to complete a new dormitory for its Houston, Texas, campus.

The grand opening of the dormitory was celebrated during an open house on Monday. The new facility creates housing for 40 women, doubling the number that can be served at the Houston campus.

Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas is a faith-based approach to recovery from addictions and has several campuses in the state. Residents spend about seven months at a residential center and then transfer to transitional housing.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas,” said Sarah Baughman, director of development for Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas. “With this funding, we have been able to expand and improve our programs, making a direct impact on individuals seeking recovery from addictions.”

Donna Richardson, senior vice president and CRA officer at Frost Bank, said affordable housing is part of the bank’s mission.

“Our partnership with FHLB Dallas on this new dormitory is already making a difference in people’s lives,” Mrs. Richardson said. “It’s been great to be a part of this journey.”

AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing and housing for homeless individuals. The funds must be used to benefit households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the median income for the area.

In 2022, FHLB Dallas awarded nearly $17.2 million in AHP subsidies to 26 projects, primarily within its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“We are thankful for our partnership with Frost Bank on this new affordable housing option for women in the Houston area recovering from drug and alcohol addiction,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We are optimistic that this AHP funding will provide hope and housing to those in need.”

