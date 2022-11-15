FAPA and Wheels Up to Host Pilot Hiring Event in Atlanta

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As airline hiring continues to soar, driven by the increasing demand for travel and other factors, there has never been a better time for qualified pilots to begin the next chapter of their professional journey. Pilot career consulting company Future & Active Pilot Advisors (FAPA) is partnering with one of the largest private aviation companies in the world, Wheels Up, to host the Wheels Up Pilot Hiring Event on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 8 am-5 pm at the Atlanta Airport Marriott (4711 Best Road Atlanta, GA, 30337).

The Wheels Up Pilot Hiring Event follows the New York-City based company’s recent announcement of their new Member Operations Center (MOC) to open next year in Chamblee, GA and its recent partnership with Delta Air Line’s Propel Pilot Career Path Program. As part of its effort to support continued growth and expand its reach, Wheels Up is actively recruiting captain-qualified and type-rated pilots for the King Air 350i and other aircraft.

“Wheels Up, the only private aviation company on the NYSE, will hold an exclusive pilot recruiting and hiring event near the Atlanta Airport this Wednesday, November 16. Individuals with pilot-in-command experience in various aircraft are invited to register for this free event,” says Tim Genc, chief advisor and executive editor of FAPA.

Along with several scheduled presentations (8-9 am, 10-11 am, and 1-2 pm) that allow attendees to hear from and meet with the Wheels Up Talent Acquisition Team, there will be interviews for qualified candidates throughout the day. Prospective pilot candidates should have the following preferred qualifications: They should be ATP-eligible, with Wheels Up paying for the ATP-CTP Course for selected candidates, and have 2,000 hours total time with 1000 hours turbine time.

“Wheels Up has one of the most active and competitive recruiting programs in our industry. A team of dedicated aviation professionals is engaged with partners like FAPA to recruit the elite pilots our members rely on every day. Wheels Up is committed to hiring pilots who embody our company’s commitment to safety and professionalism,” says Todd Wesoloskie, senior manager of talent acquisition of Wheels Up.

The event is free for qualified pilots wishing to fly for Wheels Up, but all attendees must register. Candidates should direct any questions to Renee Wambaugh at Renee.Wambaugh@wheelsup.com. For information about FAPA and its upcoming events, visit fapa.aero.

ABOUT FUTURE & ACTIVE PILOT ADVISORS (FAPA)

Future & Active Pilot Advisors (FAPA) is a career and financial advisory service for professional pilots at every stage of their career—from the school selection to retirement. The company specializes in low-cost and high-quality information and consulting. Through innovative pricing and focused delivery of information that is important to professional pilots, the FAPA brand has been a market leader since 1972. Collectively, the FAPA team has 25 type ratings and logged over 66,000 flight hours. In addition, the team has experience in airline, corporate, cargo, and military aviation, as well as commercial publishing.

ABOUT WHEELS UP

Wheels Up is the leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter and aircraft management services—as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines Inc. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety & security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft—and one another—and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its growing base of 12,000+ members and customers to a network of more than 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly. Wheels Up is committed to aligning with philanthropic organizations that matter most to our company, members, customers, families and friends. Through the Wheels Up Cares program, a Wheels Up Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft is custom-designed to represent the established cause and is a flying symbol of each charity's mission. Headquartered in New York City, Wheels Up has office locations in 25 cities and towns across three continents and a workforce of nearly 2,700 employees.