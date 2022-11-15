1-800-Ask-Gary Celebrates 25th Anniversary As Top Auto Accident Injury Helpline

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1-800-ASK-GARY, a free auto accident hotline helping injury victims across Florida, Minnesota, and New Mexico, is officially celebrating its 25th anniversary as the go-to medical and legal helpline in the auto accident industry.

Established in November 1997 by Physician’s Group, LLC, President Dr. Gary Kompothecras, 1-800-ASK-GARY was first created to connect car crash victims with information on healthcare benefits, mainly those tied to their automobile insurance policies.

Noticing a general lack of awareness about these benefits - and the needless suffering experienced by accident victims as a result - Dr. Gary developed 1-800-ASK-GARY to inform victims of their rights and provide fast and free access to legal and medical professionals in their area.

Since that time, Dr. Gary and the 1-800-Ask-Gary team have helped more than 200,000 accident victims find experienced auto accident doctors and attorneys in their local community. Now known as the ASK GARY Auto Accident and Injury Helpline, 1-800-ASK-GARY continues to pursue Dr. Gary’s ongoing mission of connecting injury victims with information and professional services needed to begin recovery and get the compensation they deserve.

Dr. Gary and his team remain as committed as ever to connecting victims with the highest-quality care and accident injury representation possible.

About 1-800-ASK-GARY

The ASK GARY Auto Accident and Injury Helpline is a free, 24/7 helpline available to accident victims in Florida, Minnesota, and New Mexico. The Ask Gary team has recently expanded operations and access across a number of regions, including Minnesota’s Twin Cities area.

About Dr. Gary Kompothecras

Dr. Gary Kompothecras is an experienced medical professional and business owner based in the Sarasota, Florida, community. In 1997, Dr. Gary opened Physician’s Group, LLC, one of the first auto-accident-focused medical clinics in the region.