Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection Partners with soNomad to Offer Travel Medical Insurance in Canada

STEVENS POINT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North American travel insurance provider Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) has announced that it has partnered with soNomad to provide Canadian travelers valuable travel medical insurance for unexpected health problems or sudden injuries while traveling. The soNomad Travel Medical Insurance plan will be underwritten by National Liability & Fire Insurance Company, Canada.

“Our underwriting partnership with soNomad provides us an exciting new opportunity in the Canadian market,” said Dean Sivley, president of Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. “With escalating emergency expenses a possibility for Canadian travelers, our comprehensive travel medical coverage provides essential protection for their vacations.”

soNomad’s Emergency Travel Medical insurance provides Canadian travelers with emergency medical expense coverage while traveling outside their home province or territory, and internationally.

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance to provide Canadian travelers with our low-cost approach to travel insurance,” said Mathieu Laplante, soNomad co-founder and 20-plus year veteran of the Canadian Travel Insurance market. “The unparalleled insurance expertise of a trusted brand like Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance means Canadian travelers have the best of both worlds when it comes to no-nonsense, affordable travel insurance.”

To learn more about soNomad’s travel medical insurance offering, visit www.sonomad.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection is the trade name for the travel protection products and services of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, part of the National Indemnity group of insurance companies. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company provides underwriting and claims administration services for some of the largest distributors of travel insurance in the United States and Canada. Plans are provided by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company or National Liability & Fire Insurance Company. The product descriptions provided here are only brief summaries and may be changed without notice. Full coverage terms and details, including limitations and exclusions, are contained in the insurance policy.

About Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

About SoNomad

soNomad (www.sonomad.com) is an innovative player in the insurance industry providing low-cost travel insurance to the Canadian market. Founded by respected industry veterans, soNomad is a leading technology company dedicated to excellence, quality, and innovation. With its proprietary technology, soNomad delivers unique high quality travel insurance solutions. soNomad’s mission is to make travel insurance simple, transparent, and affordable to all Canadian travellers.