StackAdapt Further Expands Offering with Foot Traffic and Targeting Solutions through Adsquare

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), the leading self-serve programmatic advertising platform, is expanding its partnership with Adsquare to include more global solutions, including a footfall measurement solution and global audience targeting segments. The expanded partnership furthers StackAdapt’s ability to provide transparent performance data and scalable targeting for users internationally, especially in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions.

Adsquare is one of the largest aggregators of movement, spatial data and audience data globally. Adsquare utilizes consumer-consented background location data that is derived only from software development kits (SDK) that allows advertisers to measure foot traffic in any given location at any given day and time. This delivers an understanding of the effectiveness of drive-to-store campaigns and how to optimize the best approach. Advertisers gain a focused methodology that crucially takes into account both accuracy and volume simultaneously.

“To achieve the best results from advertising strategies and to make the right decisions on ad spend allocation, marketers need to go beyond traditional engagement KPIs,” says Tom Laband, CEO & Co-Founder at Adsquare. “Our visit data feed into StackAdapt enables a deeper understanding of customer journeys, first and foremost with a precise store visit attribution with additional uplift calculations. By being able to measure store visits while the campaign is running, brands can realize the full value of their mobile campaigns, optimize spend and validate their media investment.”

Through Adsquare, StackAdapt is adding more capabilities and measurement offerings for international clients, such as footfall measurement attribution with measuring in-person visits as a new KPI via the platform, targeting users by place visits, and expanding scale for areas like targeting by brand affinity, demographics, and interests.

“At StackAdapt, we want to be able to offer transparent measurement solutions at any location we serve,” said Michael Shang, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Solutions at StackAdapt. “Now that the company has grown our relationship with Adsquare, we’ve improved our offerings by adding capability for users in EMEA and APAC to conduct footfall measurement attribution and measure in-person visits as a new KPI through the StackAdapt platform.”

About Adsquare

Adsquare is an award winning, global company that uses cutting edge audience and location data to offer a broad range of intelligent data solutions able to deliver better performing campaigns and accelerate business growth.

Founded in 2012 by the pioneers of data-driven advertising, Adsquare empowers companies to supercharge their campaigns by staying at the forefront of data-driven marketing in the new era of consumer privacy. The company offers a self-service platform which is integrated with market-leading DSPs, DMPs and SSPs in 40 countries. More than 1.800 brand advertisers, media agencies and Out-of-Home operators are relying on Adsquare for precise Audience Targeting, Proximity Targeting, Footfall Measurement or OOH Planning and Activation.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Adsquare has 10 global offices across the USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more about Adsquare at https://adsquare.com/

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a self-serve programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest performing and easiest to use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.