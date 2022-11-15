Friendly House Honors Dina LaPolt, Paul Williams, Cheryl Burke, Dr. Carolyn Coker Ross, MD with In Memoriam Tribute for Alumna Carrie White at 32nd Annual Awards Luncheon

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Friendly House, the first residential alcohol and substance abuse recovery program in the country created by women for women, will hold its 32nd annual awards luncheon on Saturday, November 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The event honors entertainment attorney and activist Dina LaPolt with the Visionary Award; songwriter, author, and actor Paul Williams as Person of the Year; Emmy-nominated dancer Cheryl Burke with the Shining Star Award; and Dr. Carolyn Coker Ross, MD, with the Excellence in Service Award. The afternoon will include a special tribute to author and celebrity hairstylist Carrie White where a Friendly House scholarship will be announced in her name. Grammy Award-winning artist Lisa Loeb and Emmy Award-winning composer Eve Nelson will perform while comedian and actress Caroline Rhea serves as luncheon host.

For 71 years, Friendly House has been on the frontlines of saving women’s lives by championing the empowerment and recovery of women, especially those from historically excluded communities. The non-profit program provides culturally responsive, attainable treatment to women regardless of their resources.

The organization is supported by private donations, grants, fundraising efforts by the Board of Directors and Friendly House alumni, and two annual events including this awards luncheon.

The Friendly House program and staff have continued to evolve to meet the ever-changing, diverse issues facing women/non-binary individuals seeking recovery. Today Friendly House is a state-licensed and JCAHO-accredited treatment center offering a full continuum of care in detox, residential and sober living.

Our mission is to save women’s lives. It is our belief and responsibility as industry leaders to address racial inequities and mental health disparities in BIPOC and LGBTQ+ populations by offering accessible and culturally competent substance use disorder treatment. Our twelve-step-based program has been structured to help women reclaim their dignity and acquire the knowledge, skills, support and resources needed to maintain purposeful and productive lives.

The reception and silent auction begin at 11 a.m., with luncheon and awards ceremony starting at noon. Luncheon chairs are philanthropist/film producer Rika Broccoli and sober companion/mentor Monique St. Pierre.

For information on tickets and Friendly House, visit friendlyhousela.org.

Follow us @FriendlyHouseLA.