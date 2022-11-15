3STEP Sports Names Tania King as Chief Executive Officer

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful youth sports club and event operator, has named Tania King as its new Chief Executive Officer. Founder David Geaslen moves to Chairman of 3STEP, where he will continue to help lead the Company’s athlete-centric growth strategy. King is a proven operations leader who has held a number of executive positions at customer-focused, high-growth companies.

“I am thrilled to welcome Tania to the 3STEP leadership team,” said Geaslen. “She is an experienced leader who will enhance our growth strategy and ongoing mission to positively impact youth sports. We have achieved rapid and significant growth in a short time and Tania will play a critical role in ensuring our operations and strategic execution keep pace with our proven trajectory. Her leadership skills and value creation expertise will enable us to continue meeting the needs of our employees, athletes and their parents while capitalizing on the numerous growth opportunities before us.”

King brings to the CEO position a long, successful track record of value creation and a relentless focus on talent and operational development over the course of her 25-year career. Most recently, King served as an Operating Advisor at Juggernaut Capital Partners, where she helped lead the firm’s sale of Mitchell & Ness to Fanatics. Among the titles she has held at growing, global companies are Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Employee Experience Officer. Prior to 3STEP, King served in a number of executive roles at Advantage Solutions, a leading provider of customized solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, where she was instrumental in transforming the multi-billion dollar sales and marketing agency into a leading provider of business services solutions.

“David and the entire 3STEP team have built an incredible company and I am excited to join as CEO and lead 3STEP as it continues enhancing the youth sports experience for athletes and their parents,” said King. “We will continue to put the athlete first and work hard to provide our customers a best-in-class experience.”

As CEO of 3STEP, King will be responsible for partnering with Geaslen on strategy and leading the company’s day-to-day operations. Over the past three years, 3STEP has acquired 76 new brands in nine sports across 43 states. More than 53% of the participants in 3STEP’s clubs and events are female. The company plans to continue its strong growth trajectory in 2023.

“We have a unique opportunity in a growing space and I’m looking forward to building on a strong foundation,” said King. “I’m excited to work closely with my new colleagues and help take 3STEP to even greater heights while staying firmly grounded in our mission to continuously improve youth sports and enhance their ability to empower countless young athletes across the country.”

About 3STEP Sports

The 3STEP reach spans 43 states and serves more than 3.2 million athletes across nine sports through industry-leading events, nationally spanning club programs, premier media content and more. 3STEP is focused on creating better experiences and more opportunities for athletes and their families. The mission of 3STEP is to be the standard of the youth sports experience and create consistency in the industry. 3STEP also operates the non-profit charity Mission Win, which aims to transform the lives of children through sports participation, leadership training and professional development. To learn more about 3STEP Sports, go to www.threestep.com