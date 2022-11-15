Community Bridges, Inc. Selects Netsmart CareFabric Platform to Advance Peer Support and Recovery Programs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Bridges, Inc. (CBI), a non-profit organization that provides integrated behavioral healthcare and physical health services, has selected Netsmart to advance their organization’s technology enterprise to better serve their comprehensive continuum of care to improve the lives of those in the communities they serve. Through this relationship, the Arizona-based agency will implement a variety of solutions and services of the Netsmart CareFabric® platform and will benefit from the integrated ASAM CONTINUUM™ within the workflows of the unified Netsmart platform, enhancing their outcome-driven approach to recovery.

“We were looking for an advanced technology platform that was built for different levels of staff, going beyond clinician-friendly workflows so not only our medical staff but behavioral health professionals and peers could thrive,” said John Hogeboom, President/CEO of Community Bridges, Inc. “Our peers are the foundation of all that we do and the levels of care we provide are important to our mission. By partnering with Netsmart, we can leverage innovative technology to deliver more data and scalable results for those in our community.”

CBI has grown to deliver a full continuum of services including peer support, inpatient, residential and outpatient services, crisis and mobile care teams to provide families and patients with a comprehensive, holistic approach to treatment. The 1,500+ medical and behavioral health professionals supporting CBI will soon use the myAvatar™ electronic health record (EHR) to better meet the needs of the organization’s recovery programs and services including medication-assisted treatment. By leveraging the Netsmart CareFabric platform, CBI will benefit from the seamless integration of ASAM CONTINUUM, an electronic assessment tool that provides clinicians, counselors and other team members with a computer-guided, structured interview for assessing individuals with addictive, substance-related and co-occurring disorders.

“Many of our patients enter recovery at different stages, and with the right technology platform we will be able to streamline care with a whole-health view to serve them best,” said Rechel Fatunde, Deputy Chief of Staff of Community Bridges, Inc. “Netsmart was the right partner for us because of their adaptability and willingness to grow with us as we continue to expand our treatment services. It is our hope that the advanced technology platform will have easy-to-use functionalities and features to drive efficient clinical workflows and outcomes.”

CBI will utilize additional components of the CareFabric platform to support recovery and behavioral health programs across the organization’s 50 locations including patient engagement, telehealth and care coordination tools. Coupling an integration engine and virtual care software will allow for collaboration across a network of more than 200 million consumers, 680,000 providers and more than 35,000 organizations. The power of these solutions will enable more clinical and consumer engagement; creating provider efficiencies in delivering integrated virtual care.

“We are excited to partner with Community Bridges to bring their organization an intuitive technology platform that enhances and accelerates the work they do each day to better the lives of individuals seeking behavioral health services or addiction treatment,” said Netsmart SVP & Managing Director of Human Services David Strocchia. “With a focus on usability, we strive to digitize CBI’s entire enterprise to streamline processes, empower workflows and collaborate to deliver an integrated, coordinated system of care. The road to recovery requires a team effort and we’re honored to work alongside CBI to help their peer support staff, clinicians and counselors deliver personalized care to those that they serve.

About CBI:

Community Bridges, Inc. (CBI) was incorporated as a private non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in 1982 and has a 40-year history of providing comprehensive, medically integrated behavioral health programs which include prevention, crisis, inpatient, peer navigator, housing, shelter, and treatment services throughout Arizona. Today, CBI is one of the largest statewide providers offering integrated medical and behavioral health care in 14 communities in Maricopa, Pinal, Pima, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Yuma, Navajo, Apache and Cochise counties, providing a continuum of care that begins with prevention and continues for individuals and families through treatment and recovery. CBI’s passionate and dedicated team of medical, behavioral health, and peer professionals share a common philosophy to attend to the needs of our communities. With a mission of maintaining the dignity of human life we are committed to be agents of positive change in our communities.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health record software (EHR), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living) and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,700 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.