Shift4 Selected to Process Payments for Dozens of Gaming and Entertainment Venues Operated by The Chickasaw Nation, including World’s Largest Casino

Shift4 has partnered with The Chickasaw Nation to process payments for dozens of venues, including WinStar World Casino and Resort, the world’s largest casino (Photo: Business Wire)

Shift4 has partnered with The Chickasaw Nation to process payments for dozens of venues, including WinStar World Casino and Resort, the world’s largest casino (Photo: Business Wire)

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chickasaw Nation, the 13th largest Native American tribe in the U.S. and operator of twenty-three casinos and various other businesses across Oklahoma, has selected Shift4 to process payments across all of its casino locations, non-casino tribal-owned locations, and third-party venues under contract with the Nation. This includes WinStar World Casino and Resort, the world’s largest casino with nearly 400,000 square feet of gaming space.

As the leader in integrated payments, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. As a result of its agreement with the Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce, Shift4 adds 23 casinos and numerous other Chickasaw Nation-related venues to its ever-growing roster of customers. In addition to handling all payment processing, Shift4 is providing commerce-enabling hardware for these locations and collaborating with Everi to support select cashless casino operations.

“We’re thrilled to help the Chickasaw Nation enhance its gaming, F&B, lodging, retail, and ticketing experience with our industry-leading integrated processing capabilities,” said Michael Isaacman, Shift4’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Gaming enthusiasts from around the world frequent the Chickasaw Nation’s many casinos and venues, and we expect our commerce technology to deliver a seamless, reliable and secure transaction experience for them.”

“We place high importance on delivering a seamless customer experience across our gaming and entertainment venues for our patrons,” said Dan Boren, Secretary of Commerce for the Chickasaw Nation. “We expect Shift4’s payment processing technologies and expertise will enhance the experience we provide and enable our patrons to focus on enjoying their time while at one of our properties located in south central Oklahoma.”

To learn more about Shift4’s commerce solutions, visit www.shift4.com.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payment ecosystems worldwide. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the Chickasaw Nation:

The Chickasaw Nation is dedicated to meeting its mission to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people. A diverse economic portfolio generates funds to support various quality programs and services in education, health care, youth, aging, housing, and more which directly benefit Chickasaws and their communities. For more information, visit Chickasaw.net.