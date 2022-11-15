DermTech and Sonora Quest Laboratories Expand Access to Innovative Melanoma Detection Test

LA JOLLA, Calif. & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today an agreement with Sonora Quest Laboratories (Sonora Quest), Arizona’s leading diagnostic laboratory, to expand access to enhanced melanoma detection. As a result of the agreement, Sonora Quest will be the exclusive laboratory in Arizona to offer the DermTech Melanoma Test to its vast network of healthcare providers.

The DermTech Melanoma Test uses a non-invasive Smart Sticker™ to lift skin cells from the surface of a patient’s skin to be tested for select genomic markers associated with melanoma. It rules out melanoma with over 99% reliability. The agreement between DermTech and Sonora Quest will increase the availability of the DermTech Melanoma Test to Arizonans through a visit to their healthcare providers within the Sonora Quest network. Not only will this provide additional patient populations with heightened access to the DermTech Melanoma Test, but it could also reduce the number of unnecessary biopsies and referrals to specialists and reduce costs to the healthcare system.

“This agreement with Sonora Quest is a testament to our continued commitment to helping end deaths from melanoma,” said John Dobak, M.D., CEO of DermTech. “Given the frequency of patients asking their healthcare providers about suspicious moles, introducing a simple way for providers to rule out melanoma with confidence is key. We look forward to working with Sonora Quest to reach more patients who visit their healthcare providers as a first line of defense.”

“Arizonans spend significant time outdoors, potentially putting us at higher risk of skin cancer,” said David A. Dexter, president and CEO for Sonora Quest. “Early detection is key and our agreement with DermTech will provide greater access to this innovative testing method to detect melanoma. We’re dedicated to continually investing in innovative technology like this to make health care more convenient and provide better outcomes to all Arizonans.”

One of the deadliest forms of skin cancer, melanoma is most treatable when diagnosed early – in fact, the survival rate is 99% when detected early and only 27% once it spreads distantly.

About Sonora Quest Laboratories

Sonora Quest Laboratories, an Arizona-based joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), is one of the nation’s largest integrated laboratory systems. We are the trusted leader in diagnostic and information services with approximately 3,800 employees performing more than 97 million diagnostic tests per year. Our comprehensive test menu encompasses routine, molecular, prescription drug monitoring, genetic/genomic, women’s health, and pathology testing services. Sonora Quest is accredited by the College of American Pathologists, the gold standard in laboratory accreditation, which helps ensure the highest standard of care for laboratory operations. To schedule an appointment, find one of our 70+ patient service centers across Arizona, or learn more about ordering tests without a provider’s order through My Lab ReQuest™, visit us at SonoraQuest.com. For press inquiries: SQL@LAVIDGE.com

About DermTech

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using its Smart Stickers™. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.

Forward-Looking Statements

