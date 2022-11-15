Casper and Netflix’s Slumberland are Teaming Up to Bring You an Adventurous Escape from Holiday Stress

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, sleep company Casper wants to give consumers a chance to slow down, relax, and enjoy quality time with their families. In celebration of Netflix’s highly-anticipated “Slumberland” film, Casper has teamed up with the leading streaming service to offer viewers an adventurous escape from the holiday madness. To partake in this dreamy collaboration, guests can attend regional ticketed screenings or participate virtually in The World’s Largest Slumber Party.

Starring Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, and Chris O’Dowd, the film centers around a young girl named Nemo who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland – a magical and mysterious universe where all of our dreams exist when we sleep. With the help of Flip, an eccentric outlaw, she traverses through dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be granted one wish: to see her late father again. It will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Friday, November 18.

“We know the holidays are full of chaotic stress, and sometimes it can feel like you need a holiday from your holiday,” said Chesen Schwethelm, Chief Marketing Officer at Casper. “As a brand that designs innovative products and experiences to help the world sleep better, we’re thrilled to team up with Netflix to help families relax and unwind this holiday season, while escaping to Slumberland.”

"Slumberland is about a magical and mysterious universe where all of our dreams exist when we sleep, and we can't wait to bring this adventure to the world," said Kevin Simms, Director of Marketing Partnerships at Netflix. "We are always looking for innovative and creative ways to authentically extend the stories we see on screen and we are thrilled to collaborate with Casper to help fans create memorable moments this holiday season.”

To give fans an unforgettable viewing experience, Casper will be hosting exclusive Slumberland screenings at The Dreamery, its NoHo location in New York City on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20. Families and children of all ages are welcome and encouraged to wear their coziest PJs. Snacks, refreshments, and surprise giveaways from both Casper and Netflix will be provided. Tickets are limited and advanced registration is required. Show times are as follows:

Saturday, 11/19

Doors open 8:00 AM / Screening begins 8:30 AM EST

Doors open 11:30 AM / Screening begins 12:00 PM EST

Doors open 4:30 PM / Screening begins 5:00 PM EST

Sunday, 11/20

Doors open 8:00 AM / Screening begins 8:30 AM EST

Doors open 11:30 AM / Screening begins 12:00 PM EST

Doors open 4:30 PM / Screening begins 5:00 PM EST

Full details and ticket registration can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/casper-slumberland-screening-at-the-dreamery-tickets-457332573037

If you’re unable to join in person, you’re invited to The World’s Largest Slumber Party on Friday, 11/18 at 6:00 PM EST to watch Slumberland on Netflix from the comfort of your bed. Throughout the slumber party, viewers will have a chance to win prizes to help you drift off to sleep, including Casper Mattresses, Snoozewear Robes, Netflix subscriptions, and more. All you need to do is showcase your dreamy setup, using #CasperSlumberland #sweepstakes on Instagram. Please visit casper.com/slumberland for the full sweepstakes rules.

