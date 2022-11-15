Blue Apron Partners with DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Blue Apron has created a limited-time, family-friendly menu to help customers celebrate DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Apron has created a limited-time, family-friendly menu to help customers celebrate DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Apron has created a limited-time, family-friendly menu to help customers celebrate DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is celebrating the release of DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with a limited-time, family-friendly menu inspired by the all-new movie, arriving in theaters December 21, 2022. The collaboration invites customers to celebrate the film through culinary exploration in the kitchen.

“ Over the last year, we expanded our strategic partnership ecosystem to include incredible, like-minded collaborators like DreamWorks Animation,” said Amber Minson, Blue Apron’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Puss in Boots is a well-known film with beloved characters, and we saw a great opportunity to create a ‘dinner and a movie’ experience for customers and fans of all ages to enjoy.”

Blue Apron’s Puss in Boots-inspired recipes feature Spanish-influenced dishes, crafted to encourage teamwork in the kitchen and unlock kids’ imaginations through new flavor combinations. The menu includes hands-on instructions and engaging cooking techniques, allowing everyone to lend a helping hand by garnishing a finished dish or mixing ingredients together.

The recipes are available to order now on the Two-Serving and Four-Serving menu through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, and include:

Legendary Garlic Shrimp with Spanish-Style Potatoes, Onion & Pepper

Epic Pork Chorizo, Potato & Fig Bake with Almonds & Lemon Mayo

A Fearless Hero’s Spanish-Spiced Chicken with Saffron Aioli, Mashed Potatoes & Vegetables

Bold Steaks with Romesco Panzanella, Almonds & Parmesan

To learn more about Blue Apron’s partnership with DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, visit cook.ba/pussinboots.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

​About DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

This holiday season, everyone’s favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns.

For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet.

Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek Pinault).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family— Oscar® winner Olivia Colman as Mama Bear, Ray Winstone (Black Widow) as Papa Bear and Samson Kayo (Sliced) as Baby Bear — “Big” Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth), a crime boss obsessed with getting the Wishing Star, and a terrifying bounty hunter who has Puss in his direct sights, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star comedic cast that also includes Emmy nominee Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour).

The long-awaited follow-up to the 2011 Academy Award®-nominated blockbuster, The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, the creative team behind DreamWorks Animation’s smash, The Croods: A New Age. The film’s executive producer is Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

The character of Puss in Boots first appeared in 2004’s Oscar®-nominated Shrek 2 and instantly became a global, scene-stealing sensation. Puss then co-starred in two other Shrek sequels and his solo film, as well as in multiple DreamWorks Animation videos and TV series. The Shrek and Puss in Boots films have collectively earned more than $3.5 billion worldwide.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA’s feature film heritage includes many of the world’s most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek and Puss in Boots, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022’s The Bad Guys have amassed more than $15 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation’s television studio is one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.