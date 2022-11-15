Viamedia Enters Multi-year Partnership With Adams Cable Service, Extending Viamedia’s Pennsylvania Footprint

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, has been selected to manage ad sales for independent cable operator and National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) member, Adams Cable Service, entering a multi-year partnership that expands Viamedia’s representation in the Wilkes Barre-Scranton DMA.

As part of this partnership, Adams Cable will launch Viamedia’s robust advertising platform which includes its full-service representation for advertising inventory, operational execution and advanced advertising capabilities. Viamedia will ensure Adams Cable can meet all the ad needs of local, regional and national DMA based advertisers.

“Viamedia’s history in the market and their excellent local and regional sales teams made partnering with them an easy decision,” said Wendy Hartman, General Manager at Adams Cable. “Their scalable, cross-media data-driven solutions present a great opportunity for us to better serve our local communities and local businesses in Pennsylvania.”

“Adams Cable deeply cares and is committed to the customers they serve,” said David Solomon, Viamedia’s president and CEO. “This partnership will not only unlock new revenues, but also allow Adams Cable to offer the latest technologies, tools, and strategies that can maximize business for their clients and advertisers.”

Adams Cable Service is a family-owned company that provides digital cable, phone and broadband internet services throughout northeast Pennsylvania – including parts of Wayne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties – as well as throughout Broome, Chenango and Delaware counties in New York. Headquartered in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, Adams Cable delivers reliable content, communication services and media solutions to regional subscribers.

The partnership reinforces Viamedia’s growing national footprint. Today, Viamedia manages sales and operations for more than 60 cable operators across 69 of the top designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, bringing more focused viewer targeting and a more engaging, impactful ad experience with greater transparency, reporting and insights than previously offered in the local marketplace.

About Viamedia

Viamedia places over 1MM ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia’s patented, cloud based QTTTM platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack and designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia also offers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.