The Dean Aguilar Group Joins The Real Brokerage

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that The Dean Aguilar Group, a 115-agent team based in San Diego, is joining its growing network of agents.

The team was founded in 2012 by Dean Aguilar, a former mega agent who brings 21 years of experience to the business. Aguilar first moved to Southern California in 2008, where he worked as a closing agent and focused on growing his network. Over the past 10 years, the team’s success snowballed, and in the past 12 months, the team closed over $425 million in transactions.

“We’re excited to partner with The Dean Aguilar Group to further expand our growing footprint in California,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg. “The team includes some of California’s most tech-forward real estate professionals, which is always exciting for us, but more than that, their people-first mentality makes them an ideal fit for our growing community of agents.”

“Our team focuses on culture first,” Aguilar said. “The number of deals you close is secondary to who you are as a person. When we spoke with Tamir, he shared his vision for the company and his prioritization of working with like-minded people, which aligns perfectly with our team and our mission.”

Aguilar said Real’s agent network, which includes some of the top thought leaders in the industry, was another reason he and his team were attracted to the company.

“We were looking for an opportunity for our people to grow, and Real is home to some of real estate’s most innovative thinkers. When you consider opportunities for training and collaboration, that’s who you want to be working with,” he said.

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 7,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.