Population Health Leaders Navvis and Esse Health Finalize Merger

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surround Care, with headquarters in St. Louis, closed on the Navvis and Esse Health merger. Navvis and Esse Health will now operate as subsidiaries of Surround Care, the newly formed parent. A first-of-its-kind company, Surround Care combines innovation with practical applications and proven capabilities to accelerate the change needed across health systems, physician enterprises, and health plans in population health and value-based care.

Surround Care serves more than 4 million patients across nine markets including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, and Wisconsin. In the coming months, the company plans to announce additional markets and expand its footprint significantly. Surround Care employs more than 1,200 people and has 4,600 affiliated physicians.

“The combination of Navvis and Esse Health will advance population health to a whole new level. When the company delivering population health services is also delivering innovative care, it is no longer theory; it is real. The clinical and operational brilliance of the Esse Health model of care combined with the practical and proven Navvis population health solution addresses affordability, enhances quality, expands access, and improves the patient experience for healthcare services,” said Mike Farris, the chairman and CEO of Surround Care. “Our current and future partnerships with health systems, health plans, and physician organizations will experience transformational capabilities to surround physicians with what is needed to surround patients with the care they deserve, improving the health of communities around the country.”

Navvis and Esse Health will operate as business units and wholly owned subsidiaries of Surround Care. Advisors to the Navvis and Esse Health merger were Polsinelli PC, Raymond James Financial, Inc, and Thompson Coburn LLP.

About Surround Care

Surround Care is a St. Louis-based population healthcare company working to optimize the most sacred relationship in healthcare, the physician-patient relationship. The organization is transforming care delivery and delivering transformative care with the resources, services, and operational management needed to support physicians, their care teams, and practices to improve clinical and financial outcomes. Surround Care partners with health systems, health plans, and physician organizations and operates in nine markets across the country, supporting more than 4,600 affiliated physicians and more than 4 million managed value-based care lives.

www.surround-care.com

About Navvis

Navvis is transforming healthcare for millions of people and thousands of physicians and their practices. As an operating partner to some of the country’s most innovative health plans, health systems, and physician enterprises, we provide solutions that accelerate the journey to value-based care. Our approach is market-based – we respect the unique needs of populations in each community, including access to care, culture, values, and capabilities. Together with our partners, we set a new national standard in healthcare performance that delivers the affordability, quality, access, and experience that all patients deserve.

www.navvishealthcare.com

About Esse Health

Esse Health is a St. Louis-based, independent physician group that strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients through patient education, lifestyle modification and prevention. Esse Health’s adult and pediatric primary care offices have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) 2014 Level 3 recognition by the National Committee on Quality Assurance. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Million Hearts Initiative recognized Esse Health as a Hypertension Control Champion for its success in helping patients control their high blood pressure. With 50 locations throughout the St. Louis and Metro East area, Esse Health’s services include asthma, allergy and immunology, child psychiatry, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, pediatrics, radiology, and urology. Esse Health is a recognized leader in using technology in health care and physician accountability for both quality and cost of care.

www.essehealth.com