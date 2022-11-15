Electrical Contractor Houle to Manage Hybrid Workplaces and Distributed Teams with Procore

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Houle Electric Ltd. has selected Procore Technologies as its construction management platform.

Based in Burnaby, B.C., Houle delivers diverse construction services to industrial, commercial, institutional and residential customers, including construction management, design-build/design-assist and installation and retrofitting services. Its services include electrical construction, security and network systems, building automation, healthcare technology and integration. The company’s project portfolio includes hospitals, universities, shopping malls and industrial facilities.

The Procore construction management platform will empower Houle to provide a centralized source of information for its project and administration teams, which enjoys a hybrid work environment at its offices in British Columbia with staff distributed across BC, Alberta and internationally.

As construction becomes more complex, multi-trade collaboration has become more important. The platform will enhance Houle’s ability to communicate and collaborate with external partners, ensuring all project stakeholders have the most current information. With Procore it will be possible to assign tasks and track the contributions of staff and consultants, all in one place.

“There’s a lot of complexity in managing distributed and hybrid teams,” said Keith Parsonage, President and CEO, Houle. “The volume of projects and information we’re working with has grown beyond the capabilities of manual tools. The Procore platform will enable us to keep everyone on the same page, wherever they are and whether they’re on our team or a partner. Our team appreciates the hybrid workplace we offer and this will make the experience even better.”

“Houle is committed to attracting the best talent in western Canada, and digitizing processes with Procore will also help Houle attract talent during the construction industry’s ongoing labour shortage. They can now double down on the quality of work they deliver to clients through a more standardized operation using Procore,” said Jas Saraw, Vice President, Canada at Procore. “This is exactly the kind of forward thinking we want to enable and enhance with our platform. Houle will enjoy rich information upon which to base its decision making, which will pay dividends for years to come.”

Initially, the company will leverage Procore modules including Project Management, Quality and Safety, Time Entry, Field Productivity, BIM, Procore Analytics, Project Financials and Design Coordination.

Houle will roll out Procore this fall beginning with several commercial-institutional and healthcare projects.

About Houle Electric

Since 1944, Houle’s been bringing communities to life. From airports, shipping terminals, and water treatment facilities, to hospitals, universities, and shopping centres, they deliver integrated electrical solutions for our industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential customers.

While they are leaders in electrical construction, they also specialize in a wide range of in-house technology solutions, including building automation, healthcare technology, structured cabling, and security. As a certified Great Place to Work, and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, they take pride in their talented people and collaborative culture that bring their client's vision to life. For more information, visit www.houle.ca.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.