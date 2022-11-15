Ted’s Montana Grill Announces Partnership With CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees

This holiday season, Ted's Montana Grill is making it simple to support CORE and help provide financial relief for restaurant employees with children when either the employee, spouse or child faces a health crisis or a natural disaster. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ted’s Montana Grill, a classic American restaurant known for its genuine hospitality and elevated comfort food, has partnered with Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) to help provide financial relief for restaurant employees with children when either the employee, spouse or child faces a health crisis or a natural disaster.

This holiday season, Ted’s has made it simple for its guests to support CORE by:

adding a donation to their restaurant check

ordering the High West Bourbon on the Rocks or the Uptown Manhattan featuring High West Bourbon – all proceeds benefit CORE

The restaurant industry is the nation’s second largest private employer and the third largest employer overall. “Restaurants are the foundation of our communities, and the hardworking employees are the heart and soul of what makes a good restaurant great,” said Ted’s CEO and Co-founder George McKerrow. “I’d like to encourage all restaurants to join CORE so our teams and restaurant employees have the support when they need it the most.”

“When the unexpected happens, food and beverage service employees deserve a strong support system from the community and the entire restaurant industry so they can be with their loved ones,” said CORE Executive Director Sheila Bennett.

Guests can support CORE at any Ted’s location until Dec. 31, 2022. For the second year, Ted’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The restaurant wants its valued team members to enjoy well-deserved time to relax and unwind with family and friends.

“We recognize the importance of spending quality time with loved ones,” said McKerrow. “The holidays are all about giving back and making memories with the people who matter the most.”

To learn how to support CORE, please visit www.coregives.org

About Ted’s:

Ted’s Montana Grill is an Atlanta-based restaurant founded in 2002 by environmentalist Ted Turner and award-winning restaurateur George McKerrow. Known for its made-from-scratch, classic American cuisine, the menu includes ranch-raised bison and premium beef selections, iconic burgers, hand-cut, aged steaks in its on-premise butcher shop, all-natural chicken, fresh seafood, salads with locally-sourced ingredients, hand-crafted cocktails, bourbons, local beers, old-fashioned milkshakes, malts, wines, hand-squeezed lemonade and Boylan® sodas.