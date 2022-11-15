Creator-Guided Shopping Platform, LTK, Adds First Chief People Officer

LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform, today announced Patricia Gonzales as the company’s first Chief People Officer (CPO). LTK invested in tremendous growth in the past several months - expanding teams in the U.S. and internationally by more than 60% in less than a year. The company plans to increase its workforce by another 10% before the end of the year with roles primarily in engineering and product design. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform, today announced Patricia Gonzales as the company’s first Chief People Officer (CPO). LTK invested in tremendous growth in the past several months - expanding teams in the U.S. and internationally by more than 60% in less than a year. As CPO, Gonzales will be responsible for overseeing all people operations - uniting the teams and advancing the organization to further make LTK a best place to work.

With operations now on five continents and recently expanding its presence into new markets, LTK is continuing to aggressively expand its operations to accelerate the growth of its three-sided marketplace. The company plans to increase its workforce by another 10% before the end of the year with roles primarily in engineering and product design. LTK’s technology platform powers Creator Commerce to help make creators as economically successful as possible. And, world-class talent is choosing to bring their careers to LTK to be part of building the platforms for this fast-growing industry.

“We’ve invested in growing our teams at a remarkable pace to accelerate our mission and take our platform and experiences to the next level for creators, brands and shoppers,” said Baxter Box, Co-founder and CEO of LTK. “Now is the time to further invest our world class talent and ensure we are making LTK the best place to work. Patricia’s experience in creating engaging workplaces will be incredibly valuable in helping us harness the strength of our team to achieve our long-term goals.”

Gonzales joins LTK from Acorns where as the founding HR hire for the organization she built the company culture focused on values, growth and talent development. At Acorns she aggressively grew the organization while continuing to adapt and evolve the employment brand for the future. Prior to Acorns, she held multiple roles at Experian including overseeing HR operations.

“LTK has built a world-class team at an incredible pace, and top talent is bringing their careers to LTK to be part of the company that’s disrupting multiple industries,” said Patricia Gonzales, Chief People Officer at LTK. “I’m excited to join this talented group and be part of reinforcing the culture Amber and Baxter created as the company continues to accelerate its growth.”

About LTK

As the founders of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. The world’s premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $3 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Creator Shop. Today, millions of consumers turn to LTK Creator Shops in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

