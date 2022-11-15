Treble Announces Formation of Enterprise Technology Practice Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treble, a boutique agency with 23 successful exits across its client portfolio, today announced the formation of an Enterprise Technology Practice Group. Treble Senior Vice President Matt Grant will lead up the new practice for the agency.

Treble collaborates across the spectrum of venture-backed companies, from seed-stage to pre-IPO, as well as publicly traded companies, providing a unique, scalable pricing model to adapt specifically to the needs of growth-stage companies. Headquartered in Austin, Treble has partnered with venture capital firms and venture-backed technology companies across the United States.

“Our entire premise as an agency has been to scale as a team and with our clients — and after a decade of building our team and client roster — we have the team in place to build on our track record with challenger brands and uplevel that success to win with enterprise technology companies,” said Ethan Parker, founder and CEO of Treble.

Winning Now with the Enterprise Technology Leaders of Tomorrow

Today’s business environment puts enterprise technology companies at the forefront of the technological evolution across all industries and sectors. Treble’s enterprise technology clients cover a broad range of industries:

Azul –– Azul is the only company 100 percent focused on Java. Azul has the largest Java team outside of Oracle and supports more versions of Java than any other vendor. Azul solves a variety of customer challenges, including powering performance-driven applications, dramatically lowering cloud costs and detecting security vulnerabilities in Java applications and components.

MacStadium — MacStadium is a private cloud and software-as-a-service leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its customers require for successful app development on Apple devices.

Spectro Cloud — Spectro Cloud uniquely enables organizations to deploy and manage Kubernetes in production, at scale. With its enterprise Kubernetes management platform, Palette, Spectro Cloud provides IT and Platform Engineering teams with effortless control of the full Kubernetes lifecycle even across multiple clouds, data centers, bare metal and edge environments. Based in Santa Clara, California, Spectro Cloud was named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Edge Computing.

ZEDEDA — ZEDEDA is an edge computing company whose mission is to extend the cloud experience to the edge and make it effortless, open and intrinsically secure. A distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, ZEDEDA helps today's leading organizations reduce the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Zilliant — Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting commercial strategies with effective execution. Leveraging the No. 1 software platform for price and revenue optimization and management, Zilliant’s data science, cloud-native software, and passion for customer success delivers the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Zilliant is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in London, Paris, and Walldorf, Germany.

Appoints SVP Matt Grant as Enterprise Technology Practice Group Lead

With nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, Grant has a proven track record of building and implementing strategies that drive sales and revenue growth. As a data-driven communications leader, he builds PR programs that have the right blend of strategy and execution to accelerate brand awareness, media coverage and differentiated messaging. While leading global marketing and communications at Cloudmark, Grant and his team propelled the company into the No. 1 place for media-share-of-voice against competitors, with more than 1,000 news placements in one year.

“Over the past several years, we’ve seen the maturation of cloud-based technologies taking a more prominent role across the enterprise,” Grant said. “Treble has the depth of experience and expertise to align and win as strategic partners for enterprise technology companies aspiring to take pole position as market leaders.”

Strategic Partner in Propelling 23 Startups to Exit Since 2013

Treble has been a strategic partner in propelling 23 startups to exit since 2013. Successful exits across the Treble client portfolio include TrendKite (acquired by Cision), Favor (acquired by H-E-B), StackEngine (acquired by Oracle), Boxer (acquired by VMware) and Joyride (acquired by Google).

“Treble’s consultative and collaborative approach creates a competitive advantage for our brand visibility,” said Sarah Beaudoin, senior director of marketing communications and partner marketing at ZEDEDA. “We have been able to secure wins across a steady cadence of earned media opportunities that have elevated ZEDEDA in a dynamic and growing edge computing market.”

“Before we began working with Treble, Zilliant was engaged with a very large PR firm,” said Danielle Schulz-Behrend, senior director of content marketing & marketing communications at Zilliant. “The difference with Treble in attention to detail, strategy and results has been instrumental in Zilliant hitting our media goals in terms of competitive share of voice and increased national visibility for the brand.”

About Treble

Treble is the PR agency that accelerates exits. Our value proposition includes driving investor awareness, lead generation, strategic partnership opportunities, talent acquisition and turning challenger brands into market leaders. An immersive partner for VC firms to propel exits across the spectrum of portfolio investments, we optimally align early and collectively scale with startups and enterprise technology companies. With 23 exits and expertise in B2B and B2C tech, Treble partners with companies spanning multiple verticals, including enterprise, education, finance, industrials, healthcare, marketing, agriculture, legal, cybersecurity, DevOps and more. Visit us at treblepr.com or on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.