Resorts World Las Vegas Becomes 1st Resort to Launch Next Generation of Cashless

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resorts World Las Vegas and Sightline today announced the launch of 2nd generation cashless technology ushering in an experience with unprecedented functionality, greatly enhancing the omnichannel consumer journey. The update includes remote identity verification and enrollment for loyalty and payments, biometric authentication, and a single “digital wallet” user experience.

Today’s update improves functionality with significant enhancements dramatically decreasing the customer’s “time to play,” the key measurable metric to patron adoption of cashless technology. Before remote identity verification, in Nevada a patron could not use their account for cashless gaming until their ID was verified on property by a resort staff member. Resorts World Las Vegas is the first casino in Nevada to enable its guests to enroll, verify, and fund from anywhere around the world in as little as a few minutes.

The ability for gaming operators to utilize remote identity verification was spearheaded by Sightline after it successfully petitioned the Nevada Gaming Commission to change the state’s gaming regulations.

Resorts World Las Vegas made history when it first opened in June of 2021 as the Las Vegas Strip’s first casino to enable its guests to pay for anything onsite through their mobile device, including slot machines, table games, retail shops and entertainment. The close collaboration between Resorts World and Sightline, coupled with continued oversight and input from the Technology Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and independent testing from Gaming Laboratories International, drives this innovation.

The Resorts World Las Vegas Mobile+ app is now the first omnichannel cashless wallet to use the biometric features on the patron’s mobile device for enhanced security and ease of use, and it’s also the first to deploy a single wallet. Previously, a guest would go through a two-step process to fund and then play cashless, having to move funds from their Play+ account into their wagering account before they could transfer funds to a slot machine or table game. The customer would have to then transfer the funds back to their Play+ account if they wanted to use their funds across the resort. Now, this process occurs seamlessly behind the scenes, simplifying the user experience by enabling guests to play or spend their funds from a single wallet.

“We applaud Resorts World Las Vegas for being so forward thinking, for working so diligently to create the best possible user experience, and for driving the whole industry forward,” said Omer Sattar, Co-CEO of Sightline. “Groundbreaking technology builds on itself and this 2nd generation makes cashless gaming more accessible and a better overall experience for patrons. We look forward to working with Resorts World Las Vegas on future generations.”

“We knew when we launched the Mobile+ and Play+ technology it would be an iterative process as we would continue to make enhancements and improvements along the way for our guests,” said Rick Hutchins, SVP Casino Operators at Resorts World Las Vegas. “Today, we’ve dramatically lessened the time and hassle for those who want to take advantage of cashless gaming and enroll in Genting Rewards when they visit our resort. I’m thrilled we’re at the forefront of simplifying the process for our guests by giving them more time to focus on what they came here to do: enjoy themselves.”

About Sightline Payments

Sightline Payments is the U.S. sports betting and casino gaming market’s leading digital payments provider and mobile app developer. Sightline leverages cutting-edge technology to apply modern solutions to a traditionally cash-based industry projected to grow to more than $150 billion in the next few years. Sightline’s suite of mobile solutions gives consumers a safe, secure, and responsible way to fund their online and in-person gaming activities and enables casinos to offer cashless wagering and personalized loyalty options across the entire property. With more than 1.5 million Play+ accounts, 3 million mobile loyalty platform downloads, and 80+ partners across the sports betting, lottery, racing, and online and brick-and-mortar casino markets, Sightline is uniquely positioned to transform the traditional gaming landscape. Learn more at SightlinePayments.com.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton’s premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.