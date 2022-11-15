Real-Time Payments Platform, Pidgin, Partners with OSSNA to Help More Financial Institutions Offer Faster Payments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pidgin, a secure real-time payments platform built for the future of payments, today announced its partnership with OSSNA, a fintech dedicated to helping financial institutions integrate and launch innovative digital solutions, to enable more community banks and credit unions to deliver faster payments for account holders.

Through the partnership with OSSNA, Pidgin will be able to streamline the integration process with core banking systems, making it easier and faster for financial institutions of all sizes to begin offering real-time payment capabilities to their account holders. With over 45 years of collective core integration experience, OSSNA engages in the design, development and deployment of business solutions that empower financial institutions to offer a world-class customer experience.

With a mission to make faster payments possible, no matter how they evolve, Pidgin serves as a single solution to send and receive faster payments directly from a checking account. Since its launch, Pidgin has gained significant traction with financial institutions nationwide. Today, Pidgin is accessible to nearly 3,000 financial institutions across the United States. United Banker’s Bank and Corporate America Credit Union are among the forward-thinking financial institutions currently offering Pidgin to their respective member banks and credit unions.

“Our mission at OSSNA has always been to help our clients get ahead of the curve by making it easier to integrate and roll out digital solutions that exceed their account holders’ expectations,” said TapaShankar Ghosh President of OSSNA. “Today, demand for faster payments is growing, among consumers and businesses alike. By partnering with Pidgin, a front-runner in the real-time payments space, OSSNA is proud to help community financial institutions across the nation meet the growing demand for faster payments.”

“As we approach 2023, a growing number of financial institutions are strategizing about when and how their organization will roll out real-time payments,” said Abhishek Veeraghanta, CEO of Pidgin. “As more financial institutions strive to support instant payments and maintain a competitive advantage in this space, our partnership with OSSNA will help Pidgin streamline the integration process for our expanding network of current and future clients, accelerating the time it takes for financial institutions to go to market with real-time payments. We are thrilled to work with OSSNA on this important initiative.”

About Pidgin

Pidgin is a new, innovative and secure faster payments ecosystem, enabling financial institutions, business owners and individuals to process transactions faster and with lower fees. Engineered to deliver innovation both today and in the future, no matter how payments evolve, Pidgin allows financial institutions to send and receive faster payments almost instantly, but in a more secure way than virtual wallet alternatives. When using Pidgin, money is kept within the financial institution, as opposed to a holding account owned by a fintech provider. For more information, please visit www.pidgin.net or follow them on Twitter @PidginPayments and LinkedIn.

About OSSNA

OSSNA is a fintech company that has been designing, developing and deploying technology-enabled business solutions for credit unions, CUSOs and community banks for over 10 years. With their deep understanding of mobile and core integrations, OSSNA’s primary areas of focus have been in the areas of payments, onboarding, relationship marketing and personal finance management. For additional information, please call or email Veronica Taboada at +1-847-984-3117 or veronicat@ossna.com or follow them on LinkedIn.