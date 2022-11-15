Quiznos Signs 30 Store Multi-Unit Development Agreement with Chandler-based Franchisee Parish Patel

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the heels of several recent announcements about its extensive growth plans, Quiznos has signed a multi-unit development agreement with franchisee Parish Patel that will yield 30 restaurants across Arizona starting in 2023, allowing loyal fans and new guests alike the opportunity to experience Quiznos throughout the state.

Patel, a former multi-unit franchisee who left the system in 2015 to pursue other fast-casual restaurant ventures, signed the multi-unit deal after experiencing the potential in Quiznos, a beloved and highly recognized brand under REGO Restaurant Group. With this agreement comes exclusivity for restaurant development in key markets across the region. Tucson-based Patel brings significant industry expertise, including hands-on experience collaborating with operators and ownership and a keen eye for the guest experience which requires adjustments that reflect evolving consumer behaviors, such as increased demand for mobile ordering and payment.

“Quiznos is an iconic brand that remains an innovator in the fast casual sandwich category, and I truly believe – with everything the brand is doing differently, from its menu to their new franchisee-first model – that Quiznos can return to the top 10 in the QSR category,” said Patel. “I’m ready to jump back in, putting my industry passion, knowledge and expertise towards the betterment of the brand and the local business community, ultimately bringing Quiznos to new guests and longtime fans alike.”

Many of the new restaurants will be modular Qube restaurants, stemming from the partnership between REGO Restaurant Group, parent company to Quiznos, and BCubed Manufacturing LLC, a Michigan-based manufacturing company that makes high quality, free-standing drive-thru restaurants designed for flexibility and efficiency. At least one Qube location will be near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.

“Since we announced our exclusive partnership with BCubed Manufacturing, interest and enthusiasm for the modular, free-standing Qube restaurant has been tremendous,” said Tim Casey, CEO of Quiznos. “We are excited for what this means for the future of the Quiznos brand, our fans, and the strong unit-economic potential for our franchisees.”

Part of a seven-year build schedule, three sites are slated to be built in the first and second year each, and the remaining locations over the last five years of the agreement.

About Quiznos

Founded in 1981, Denver-based Quiznos is a chain restaurant designed for today's busy consumers who are looking for a high-quality, tasty, freshly prepared alternative to traditional fast-food restaurants. With locations across the United States and 32 countries, Quiznos is one of the world's premier quick-service restaurant chains and pioneer of the toasted sandwich. Quiznos restaurants offer creative, chef-inspired sandwiches, subs and salads using premium ingredients. Rewarding fans through Quiznos loyalty app, Toasty Points, guests can earn and redeem points for free Quiznos menu items at participating locations. For more information, please visit quiznos.com/toastypoints or www.quiznos.com, connect with Quiznos on Facebook or follow on Twitter or Instagram.