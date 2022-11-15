Velocity Credit Union and TopLine Financial Credit Union Choose Ignite Sales to Drive Growth Through Meaningful Conversations with Members

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ignite Sales, Inc., the leader in retail banking customer and member engagement technology, today announced two new credit union customers: Velocity Credit Union in Austin, Texas; and TopLine Financial Credit Union, serving Minnesota’s Twin Cities. Both institutions recently chose Ignite’s member engagement platform to drive growth through differentiated, personalized member experiences.

Ignite continues to deliver value to credit unions across the United States. The company’s intelligent conversation guides will enable Velocity and TopLine to engage in tailored conversations that discover members’ unique needs, allowing staff to deliver personal, accurate, and consistent product and service recommendations.

Personalized, friendly service is the hallmark of the credit union experience. Velocity chose Ignite to help get its staff up to speed on the credit union’s different offerings quickly, and to guide them through meaningful conversations with members.

“We were searching for a way to take our relationships with our members to the next level,” said Kim Schaefer, senior vice president of Member Services at Velocity Credit Union. “Ignite provided us with the tools to ensure existing and potential new members understand everything we have to offer to meet their needs.”

TopLine is focused on member conversations and chose Ignite Sales to help automate their existing discovery processes to make them more efficient. In addition, the institution wanted to ensure a consistent omnichannel experience by bringing those conversations online to reach customers 24/7.

“Ignite’s Member Engagement Platform allows our staff to have deeper, more meaningful conversations with members, no matter how they interact with us, so we can help meet their financial needs,” explained Kent Engler senior vice president of member services and branch operations at TopLine Financial Credit Union.

Both Velocity Credit Union and TopLine Financial Credit Union will be using Ignite’s partner solution, Vericast’s Account Advisor , which is powered by Ignite Sales.

“Credit unions already know a lot about their customers, and are experts at maximizing touchpoints to deliver a personal experience,” said George Noga, chief executive officer, Ignite Sales. “Ignite’s conversation guides will enable Velocity and TopLine to create even more personalized experiences, allowing them to sell more products, build member relationships, and drive growth.”

About Ignite Sales

Ignite Sales empowers banks and credit unions to deliver exceptional personalized and engaging experiences on all channels to sell more, build relationships and drive growth. For over 20 years, Ignite has enabled its customers to increase revenue, be more competitive, compliant, and efficient during the sales process. Financial institutions generate $1 million in value per billion in assets with Ignite’s innovative customer engagement technology. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 120 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.