EyeSouth Partners Affiliates with University Retina and Macula Associates, Representing the Network’s 34th affiliation and Third in Illinois

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with University Retina and Macula Associates (“URMA”). The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s third in the state of Illinois and thirty-fourth affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Olympus Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 34 practices with over 275 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 160 locations including 19 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Illinois and North Carolina.

University Retina has been serving the Greater Chicago area since 2005, led by the physician team of Dr. Rama Jager, Dr. Harit Bhatt, Dr. Veeral Sheth and Dr. Meena George. URMA provides a suite of services incorporating the latest advancements in retinal, macular and vitreous diseases. URMA also oversees the largest clinical research program in the Midwest and one of the largest clinical research programs in the world for retinal and macular diseases.

“The primary goal at University Retina has always been to deliver exceptional clinical and surgical care for our patients. We are absolutely thrilled with our affiliation with EyeSouth because this will allow us to continue our relentless focus on outstanding clinical care as well as expansion of our clinical research efforts to help shape the future of vitreoretinal care,” said Dr. Jager, founder and managing partner at URMA.

“EyeSouth is committed to affiliating with the highest quality ophthalmology practices and we are thrilled to have the physicians at University Retina join EyeSouth,” said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “University Retina adds a top tier practice to the EyeSouth network with outstanding medical care and cutting edge clinical research efforts in the ophthalmology field.”

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 275 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 160 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois and North Carolina. EyeSouth is backed by Olympus Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.