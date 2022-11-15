Sayari Awarded $7.8M Enterprise Trade Analytics Contract to Support U.S. Customs & Border Protection

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sayari, a commercial risk intelligence platform, was recently awarded a $7.8 million contract from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to support mitigation of ongoing global supply chain risks and ensure major U.S. corporations comply with import regulations, including new directives like the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

Through partnership with Sayari, CBP teams tasked with proactively identifying illicit shipments and threats ranging from nuclear weapon proliferation and arms trafficking to forced labor violations in U.S. trade and commercial activity will have enterprise access to searchable global data through the company’s flagship product, Sayari Graph.

Sayari’s differentiated combination of global corporate ownership data with global trade flow data and counterparty relationships unlocks new transparency and visibility for U.S. government agencies and commercial enterprises at a time of increasing regulatory concern around the effectiveness of counterparty diligence and trade controls.

“ We’re proud to support the complex missions undertaken across U.S. Customs & Border Protection,” said Farley Mesko, co-founder and CEO of Sayari. “ They’ve been a tremendously helpful partner to us over the past few years in helping to shape our product strategy around automating supply chain due diligence and graph-based approaches for sub-tier supplier mapping, which we’re excited to release to our broader commercial enterprise clients in 2023.”

Sayari connects key commercial networks and relationships sourced from global public data. By providing instant access to hard-to-find connections, Sayari helps investigative teams eliminate information gaps and expose hidden risks. With visibility into opaque markets and a specific focus on strategic rivals, rogue regime governments and permissive emerging markets exploited by transnational organized criminal networks, Sayari empowers organizations with worldwide transparency at scale, paving the way for safer global commerce.

Sayari empowers government and industry to protect finance, trade and security systems by illuminating the global commercial networks through connected public data and documents. Providing commercial intelligence data from over 250 jurisdictions worldwide, Sayari delivers the entity network visualizations and intuitive risk identifications that decision makers need to stay proactively informed and power safer global commerce.

Since its founding in 2015, Sayari has earned the trust of top financial institutions, Fortune 100 corporations and government agencies, securing a $40M Series C in 2021. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by more than 3,000 frontline analysts in 35 countries.

To learn more, please visit sayari.com.